Biochemistry Student Receives Q1 2021 SBB Research Group STEM Scholarship

Chicago, IL, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBB Research Group, a Chicago-based investment management firm, has named Amanda Alves as the latest recipient of its STEM scholarship program. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society through their pursuit of higher learning, primarily through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).





Amanda Alves is a rising senior studying biochemistry at Old Dominion University. Previously, she worked for the U.S. Navy as an electronics technician on ships, helicopters, and land-based equipment. While working for the Navy, Amanda received basic electronic engineering training to repair and maintain mission-critical radar and communications equipment.

“The combination of Amanda’s experience with the Navy and her biochemistry studies is remarkable,” said Matt Aven, the firm’s COO. “This award reflects her dedication to improving the world through STEM principles, and we are proud to support her education.”

To be eligible for the SBB Research Group STEM Scholarship, applicants need to be full-time students pursuing a STEM degree, maintain a 3.5-grade point average or higher, and complete a 500-word essay on their STEM experience and how they would use STEM principles to benefit the world.

For more information and to learn how to apply for the SBB Research Group STEM Scholarship, please visit https://www.sbbscholarship.com/.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

