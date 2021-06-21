Emaginos Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent Filing of a Provisional Patent for Game-Changing EdManage Analytics Platform

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Emaginos, a company in the business of transforming K-12 public education, announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers the recent announcement regarding the filing of a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for its proprietary EdManage platform, an analytics platform that aggregates and analyzes all of a school district’s data to deliver actionable information to users throughout the system.



To hear the audio production, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/pjll3

To read the original press release, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/oYbV8

“Aristotle is frequently quoted as saying, ‘The whole is greater than the sum of the parts’ – with the clarification that this is only true when the whole emerges as something other than a heap of parts,” said Emaginos President Allan Jones. “If the parts are deliberately combined systematically into some new entity, then through synergy, the new entity emerges. Calling today’s K-12 public education a ‘system’ is a misnomer. It could better be described as a heap of components trying to collaborate in delivering quality education to the students. The components include everything from student handheld devices to the computer or cloud servers where the applications reside, including the network on which everything communicates. The parts do not magically morph into a smoothly functioning education system. They remain a heap of parts through which educators dig as they try to facilitate learning.

“For each of the parts, years of usage have evolved them individually to perform their isolated tasks. End of story – until now.”

The EdManage analytics platform systematically aggregates these individual parts, morphing them into a new entity that is truly greater than the sum of its parts. One reason this morphing does not currently exist within the educational system is the sources of the parts in the heap came from many different places – most of which operated independently, using application program interfaces (APIs) and other standards to communicate when needed. EdManage changes everything!

For more information about getting Emaginos in your school district, visit www.Emaginos.com

Media Inquiries: press@emaginos.com

For additional information about Emaginos or to schedule an interview with Allan Jones, please contact Emaginos at (571) 921-4200.

To learn more about investing in Emaginos, please visit: www.Emaginos.com

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), one of 50+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and AudioPressRelease (“APR”) productions. These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NNA can assist by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, while bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. IBN is where news, content and information converge. IBN is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, IBN has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com