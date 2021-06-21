ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company)

21 June 2021

Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

 VOTES
FOR		%
FOR		VOTES
AGAINST		%
AGAINST		VOTES
TOTAL		% OF ISC
VOTED		VOTES
WITHHELD
RESOLUTION 121,945,55199.75%55,9080.25%22,001,45931.99%7,079
RESOLUTION 221,941,24299.73%59,0020.27%22,000,24431.99%8,293
RESOLUTION 321,706,71098.88%246,3771.12%21,953,08731.92%55,450
RESOLUTION 421,852,75799.60%87,4570.40%21,940,21431.91%68,323
RESOLUTION 521,817,03999.50%109,1260.50%21,926,16531.88%82,372
RESOLUTION 621,845,77899.54%101,5830.46%21,947,36131.92%61,175
RESOLUTION 721,824,76799.56%95,7840.44%21,920,55131.88%87,987
RESOLUTION 821,304,46197.12%631,4092.88%21,935,87031.90%72,667
RESOLUTION 921,812,19799.38%135,2270.62%21,947,42431.92%61,112
RESOLUTION 1021,370,63698.51%322,8051.49%21,693,44131.55%315,097
RESOLUTION 1121,687,70398.88%244,8911.12%21,932,59431.89%75,943
RESOLUTION 1221,324,84397.39%570,9862.61%21,895,82931.84%112,708
RESOLUTION 1321,851,17999.44%122,3030.56%21,973,48231.95%35,055
RESOLUTION 1421,737,61098.99%221,4261.01%21,959,03631.93%49,501

Notes:
The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

There were 68,767,055 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 4,145,945 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights. 

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:  

Andy Lewis, Claire Barnett, Legal & Company Secretary, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000 

James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000  

Media:

Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4993