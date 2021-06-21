ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
21 June 2021
Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:
|VOTES
FOR
|%
FOR
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
AGAINST
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% OF ISC
VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|RESOLUTION 1
|21,945,551
|99.75%
|55,908
|0.25%
|22,001,459
|31.99%
|7,079
|RESOLUTION 2
|21,941,242
|99.73%
|59,002
|0.27%
|22,000,244
|31.99%
|8,293
|RESOLUTION 3
|21,706,710
|98.88%
|246,377
|1.12%
|21,953,087
|31.92%
|55,450
|RESOLUTION 4
|21,852,757
|99.60%
|87,457
|0.40%
|21,940,214
|31.91%
|68,323
|RESOLUTION 5
|21,817,039
|99.50%
|109,126
|0.50%
|21,926,165
|31.88%
|82,372
|RESOLUTION 6
|21,845,778
|99.54%
|101,583
|0.46%
|21,947,361
|31.92%
|61,175
|RESOLUTION 7
|21,824,767
|99.56%
|95,784
|0.44%
|21,920,551
|31.88%
|87,987
|RESOLUTION 8
|21,304,461
|97.12%
|631,409
|2.88%
|21,935,870
|31.90%
|72,667
|RESOLUTION 9
|21,812,197
|99.38%
|135,227
|0.62%
|21,947,424
|31.92%
|61,112
|RESOLUTION 10
|21,370,636
|98.51%
|322,805
|1.49%
|21,693,441
|31.55%
|315,097
|RESOLUTION 11
|21,687,703
|98.88%
|244,891
|1.12%
|21,932,594
|31.89%
|75,943
|RESOLUTION 12
|21,324,843
|97.39%
|570,986
|2.61%
|21,895,829
|31.84%
|112,708
|RESOLUTION 13
|21,851,179
|99.44%
|122,303
|0.56%
|21,973,482
|31.95%
|35,055
|RESOLUTION 14
|21,737,610
|98.99%
|221,426
|1.01%
|21,959,036
|31.93%
|49,501
Notes:
The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.
There were 68,767,055 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 4,145,945 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights.
A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Andy Lewis, Claire Barnett, Legal & Company Secretary, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000
James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000
Media:
Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4993