5G Base Station Market is Expected to Register an Exponential CAGR of 37.6% from 2020 to 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global 5G Base Station Market Information by Frequency, by MIMO, by Type, by End-user, and Region - Forecast till 2027” market size USD 6,187.8 million in 2019 and will grow at an exponential CAGR of 37.6% during 2020 to 2027.

Market Scope:

A base station is a device that connects other wireless devices to a central hub in the wireless world. It is a wireless receiver and short-range transceiver that includes an antenna and analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) that convert RF (Radio Frequency) signals to digital and back. To send and receive more data simultaneously, 5G will use 'massive' MIMO (multiple inputs and multiple outputs) antennas with a huge number of antenna components or connections. The benefit to users is that more people can connect to the network at the same time while maintaining high throughput.

5G, or Fifth Generation, is a wireless standard that allows you to connect everything, everywhere, in order to meet the ever-increasing demand for quicker digitalization and quicker data transmission. When compared to its predecessor, 4G, which was designed for mobile broadband services, 5G allows you to connect your car, home, office and communicate across the city with up to 100 times faster data transmission speeds. Furthermore, 5G wireless technology is planned to accommodate over a million devices in 1 sq. km area, which is significantly more than 4G.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10523

Dominant Key Players on 5G Base Station market covered are:

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Intel Corporation (US)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Nokia (Finland)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US)

Ceragon (US)

ZTE Corporation (China)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Airspan Networks (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

CommScope Inc. (US)

Marvell (China)

Qorvo Inc (US)

Microsemi (US)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

Several reasons are driving the expansion of the 5G base station market, including rising demand for high-speed data with low latency and the growing trend of employing interconnected devices.

Nevertheless, strict regulations across the world related to network radiation. Rapid technological developments, principally driven by a number of vital functional aspects, are predicted to promote industrial enhancements, boost bottom lines, and improve urban and citizen experiences.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (99 Pages) on 5G Base Station:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/5g-base-station-market-10523

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global 5G base station industry has been segmented based on frequency, MIMO, type, and end-user.

By frequency, the worldwide 5G base station market has been divided into 410 MHz to 7125 MHz and 24.25 GHz to 52.6 GHz.

By MIMO, the worldwide 5G base station market has been divided into single-user MIMO and multi-user MIMO.

By type, the global 5G base station market is split into time division duplex (TDD) and frequency division duplex (FDD).

Based on end-user, the global 5G base station market is categorized into residential, commercial, urban, and rural.

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the worldwide 5G base station industry has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

In terms of research and development in 5G technology, network design/deployment, and the presence of important market players, North America is the most significant revenue contributor to the worldwide 5G base station infrastructures.

Over the projection period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to develop at the fastest rate, with the regional market divided into China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia Pacific.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10523

COVID-19 Impact on the Global 5G Base Station Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused significant disruptions in 5G implementation around the world, hurting investments, delays in spectrum allocations, and supply chain interruptions, among other things. During 2019, telecom industry stakeholders, including Communications Service Providers (CSPs), began 5G network service trials and rollouts, while many countries around the world were busy planning for rollouts through spectrum auctions, releasing tenders for infrastructure contracts, and other readiness initiatives. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are seeing an increase in revenue as usage grows. This advantage is spread across the telecommunications distribution network. Initiatives such as lockdown and social distancing have resulted in a greater reliance on digital technologies, which has increased the demand for telecommunications services. With the pandemic situation, all of the measures mentioned above saw an influence on the 5G base station market, mostly due to delayed spectrum auctions, reduced expenditure budgets for digital transformation, and other factors.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10523

Industry News

On March 4th, 2021, Facebook, the world's leading social media and technology company, collaborated with Marvell, a semiconductor manufacturer based in California, US. This collaboration aimed to create an open radio access network (ORAN) capable of connecting a large number of users at a low cost.

On March 2nd, 2021, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, one of the leading companies in the 5G Base Station sector, announced a collaboration with Taiwan-based CSP- Far EasTone Telecom (FET) to provide 5G Standalone as well as Non-Standalone dual-mode 5G core and Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services.

On March 2nd, 2021, Sterlite Technologies Limited, a fixed-line equipment maker, announced the receipt of USD 100 million in orders for the building of 5G wireless network infrastructure in West Asia and Africa. The company has collaborated with a large telecom operator based in the United Arab Emirates and another telecommunications group from the North African region.

Related Reports:

5G Market by Components (Phantom Cell, Device-To-Device Communication), By Applications (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Retail, Energy, Utility, Healthcare) - Forecast 2027

5G Technology Market: By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network and Distributed Antenna System), By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services), By Network Technology (Software-Defined Networking, Network Function, Virtualization, Mobile Edge Computing and Fog Computing), By Chipset Type ( Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (FRIC), Millimeter Wave Technology Chips and Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) and By Application (Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Industrial Automation, Consumer Electronics and Others) - Forecast till 2027

5G IoT Market Research Report: Information By Service (Enhanced Mobile Broadband [eMBB], Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications [URLLC] and Massive Machine Type Communications [mMTC]), Technology (5G New Radio [NR] Standalone Architecture and 5G New Radio [NR] Non-Standalone Architecture), Type (Short-Range IoT Devices and Wide-Range IoT Devices), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Railway, Mining, Utilities, Healthcare, Agriculture, Manufacturing and Others) - Forecast till 2027

5G Service Market Research Report by Service Type (Professional Services, Managed Services), Communication Type (Extreme Mobile Broadband, Massive Machine-Type Communications, Fixed Wireless Access, and Others), Technology (Wi-Fi, High-Speed Package Access, Radio Access Technologies, Global System for Mobile, and Others), Vertical (Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Healthcare, and Others), and Region–Global Forecast to 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter