Pennexx’s New Graphics Team Has Launched Its First New Website: Pennexx.net

Philadelphia, PA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx (OTC: PNNX), has launched its new corporate website https://www.pennexx.net. This new website has been launched by the company’s new design team.



The company will be relaunching its website properties to supplement the company’s efforts to advertise nationally and grow its customer base and numbers of members.

The new designers have success developed websites and user interfaces for Fortune 500, billion dollar companies and they are applying that same design expertise to Pennexx’s projects.

The new designs will bring Pennexx’s websites on par with their billion-dollar competitors.

For More Information

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email investors@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter;

Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet,

Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito, and

Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato.

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.