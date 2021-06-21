Ranger Ready Repellents® to Provide Education Grant to Pharmacy Times Continuing Education (PTCE)

Norwalk, Connecticut, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Ready Repellents, a premium line of tick and insect repellent, has announced it is providing an educational grant to Pharmacy Times Continuing Education (PTCE) to create a new continued education course accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) for any pharmacist across the country.

The course is titled “Renewing the Pharmacist’s role in protecting patients from vector-borne diseases caused by mosquitoes and ticks.” The purpose of the course will be to inform pharmacists on the latest information to help educate their patients on how to protect themselves from vector-borne disease caused by mosquitoes and ticks.

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education intended for community, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE provides a wide distribution of educational activities to more than 250,000 practicing pharmacists and is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) as a provider of continuing pharmacy education.

This free, 90-minute course will be available to any pharmacist with a PTCE account, and will be available through June 18, 2022.

“Ranger Ready’s mission is to stem the alarming increase of vector-borne diseases in the United States. We recognize that there is a knowledge gap around the effective use of insect repellents” said Chris L. Fuentes, Founder and CEO of Ranger Ready Repellents. “We have the opportunity to help pharmacists and other health care professionals provide better protection to their communities and educate patients about the importance of taking personal protection measures to prevent serious illness.”

Since 2018, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Tick-Borne Disease Working Group, which encompasses a group of distinguished doctors, scientists, and researchers, has identified the need for education in each of its reports. Ranger Ready heeded the call and believes that providing meaningful education to pharmacists will have a tremendous impact.

Using the active ingredient Picaridin 20%, the safe and effective alternative to DEET, Ranger Ready’s body-worn insect repellent is safe for everyday use by children over age-1, adults, and during pregnancy, and provides protection from ticks, mosquitos, and biting insects for up to 12-hours. Ranger Ready’s clothing-worn repellent with Permethrin 0.5% treats clothing and gear – including backpacks, tents, hats, shoes, and sleeping bags – and repels and kill insects for up to 40 days or 5 washes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend wearing both Picaridin and Permethrin repellents for two layers of protection. Also available is Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer with 80% alcohol, made using the FDA-recommended formula.

