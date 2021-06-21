Véritable Indoor Garden Announces Amazon Prime Day Deal

New Castle, DE, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Véritable® Indoor Garden announces an Amazon Prime Day deal for its Véritable Classic Indoor Garden. Get the deal today on Amazon.

Made in France, this compact, kitchen-friendly garden features built-in LED lights, a self-watering system, nutrient rich seed pods and everything needed to grow and harvest fresh herbs and greens indoors.

According to Tara Steffen, Marketing Director for Véritable USA. “The gardens are engineered to produce larger and longer harvests than other indoor gardens while taking up less space on a counter or table. Even a brown thumb gardener can produce lush harvests of herbs, edible flowers, greens and small vegetables all year long.”

These intelligent gardens provide optimum space, lighting, and water for the plants to grow under the best conditions. The proprietary smart lighting is designed to optimize growth and the development of the nutrients in the vegetables and herbs. The simple, elegant designs allow the plants to take center stage, not the planters.

Véritable’s secret is in the Lingots®, seed pods made of organic seeds, soil-less media, and nutrients. The Lingot plants are ready to be tasted in about four weeks and are guaranteed to be robust and flavorful. The collection of about 70 ready-to-use Lingots are pesticide-free, GMO-free, 100% biodegradable and compostable. The Lingots provide all the perfect growing conditions for each type of plant including the water holding capacity, oxygenation, pH, number of seeds, spacing and depth of seedlings. Depending on the plant species, a Lingot will produce 3 to 6 months of crops, with an average of one harvest per week.

The Company is based in the Rhône-Alpes-Auvergne region and manufactures its products in Lyon, France, the capital of world gastronomy.

Attachment