Time-Sensitive Networking Market is Poised to Reflect 53.87% CAGR by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market information by types of Standards, by Components, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 53.87%.

Market Scope:

As the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) advances, a broadly distributed network in the field of training must be distributed and replicated in time. Industrial systems have evolved from narrow closed networks to IIIoT, requiring consistent, interconnected, remote, and secure access to all network components. Consumers who wish to integrate Internet of Things (IoT) concepts into their manufacturing networks to promote efficiency, increase regular operational time, or reduce maintenance would no longer be interested in established Ethernet. Time-sensitive networking (TSN) is intended to alter the industrial connectivity environment and to provide a framework for the convergence of information technology (IT) and industrial operations technology (OT). TSN (Time-Sensitive Networking) offers connectivity technology that enables connections between standard-compliant industrial equipment from any vendor while providing environmental robustness and reliability to Ethernet.

Dominant Key Players on Time-Sensitive Networking market covered are:

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (US)

Microsemi Corporation (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

National Instruments Corporation (US)

Xilinx Inc. (US)

Analog Devices Inc. (US)

Broadcom Limited (Singapore)

Belden Inc. (US)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

TTTech Computertechnik AG (Austria)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

The market is being driven by an increase in the number of smart connected devices, the need to promote company efficiency, and an increase in reliance on the Internet. The increased need for real-time networking in industries such as manufacturing, automobile, transport, energy & utility, aerospace, and oil & gas is also assisting the market's growth.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The global time-sensitive networking industry has been segmented based on types of standards, components, and applications.

Based on types of standards, the global time-sensitive networking market has been divided into IEEE 802.1AS, IEEE 802.1 Qca, IEEE 802.1AS-Rev, IEEE 802.1Qbv, IEEE 802.1 Qci, IEEE 802.1 CB, IEEE 802.1 Qcc, IEEE 802.1Qch, and IEEE 802.1 CM.

Based on components, the global time-sensitive networking market has been divided into switches, hubs, routers, and gateways, controllers and processors, isolators and convertors, connectors, communication interfaces, power supply devices, memory, and others.

Based on application, the worldwide time-sensitive networking market has been divided into industrial automation, power and energy, automotive, transportation, oil & gas, aerospace, and others.

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the worldwide time-sensitive networking market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

In terms of the adoption of time-sensitive networking solutions, North America is likely to be the dominant region. The time-sensitive networking market in North America leads the overall revenue share in 2019, owing to the countrywide adoption of Industry 4.0. Government initiatives that encourage higher penetration and industrial automation are likely to have a direct impact on the industry.

The Asia Pacific region's time-sensitive networking market is expected to develop at the quickest rate during the forecast period, with the regional market divided into China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia Pacific. This expansion can be ascribed to rapid economic development and increased awareness of the importance of time-sensitive networking in key countries such as China, Japan, and India.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market

The global economy has experienced many disruptions in day-to-day business operations across industrial verticals as a result of the global outbreak of a new coronavirus. For several months, lockdown and other movement restrictions were enforced to prevent the spread of a deadly virus, which had an impact on the rapid alteration of the working culture. Because it enables better infotainment and diagnostics systems and speedier service upgrades, time-sensitive networking is becoming more popular around the world.

Industry News

In January 2020, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), the largest supplier of automotive semiconductors, presented a new Safe and Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch for Time Sensitive Networking (TSN). It is intended to assist automakers in delivering the high-speed networks needed for evolving connected vehicles. With the proper combination of hardware characteristics and a balanced number of ports for high and low-port-count ECUs, this Ethernet switch assists manufacturers in achieving scalability, security, and performance.

In December 2020, Marvell introduced new Prestera DX 7300 series of Ethernet switches. Its purpose is to intelligently enable secure and efficient data movement across carrier access and metro networks. It meets the stringent and rising standards of 5G carrier and 400GE metro optical networks, as well as the low-power, small-footprint requirements. Prestera DX 7300 switches include precise time-sensitive features, integrated MACsec, and powerful processing abilities, as well as port speeds of up to 400Gbps.

In September 2020, Intel launched the new Atom x6000E Series and Intel Pentium and Celeron N series and J series. It provides greater real-time speed and efficiency, better 3D graphics, a dedicated real-time offload engine, the Intel Programmable Services Engine, and integrated 2.5GbE time-sensitive networking.

In November 2020, Moxa Inc., a leader in industrial communications and networking, partnered with Xilinx, Inc. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development of time-sensitive networking (TSN) technologies in order to establish a genuinely unified industrial network for industrial automation and mass customization.

In March 2019, Broadcom Inc. introduced the BCM8956X, a family of automotive multilayer Ethernet switches. It is intended to meet the increasing demand for bandwidth, flexibility, security, and time-sensitive networking (TSN) for autonomous and connected vehicles.

