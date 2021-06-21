Veregy™ Appoints ESCO Industry Leader Wes Walker as New CEO

Phoenix, Arizona, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veregy is pleased to announce Wes Walker as their new Chief Executive Officer. Wes is an energetic professional and nationwide business leader who brings with him a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for employee empowerment and client relationships.

“We conducted a nationwide search for not only someone with the resume to fill this role but, more importantly, would fit our culture. We absolutely feel we have landed on the best CEO to integrate into our team and take us to the next level,” stated Clayton Boop, Veregy, Chief Operating Officer.

Wes holds a Master of Business Administration with a focus on finance from Illinois State University and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Purdue University. For the last twelve years, he has served multiple roles at Siemens, from operations to sales to general management, and ultimately to executive leadership, as the Head of National Energy & Performance and Services headquartered in the Chicago area. Under his leadership, the team fully expanded into the MUSH and C&I markets while maintaining industry-leading year-over-year growth. Additionally, he is a board member with the National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO.org) and the Alliance to Save Energy (ase.org).

Wes believes Veregy is making waves in the industry, providing an unmatched competitive advantage due to its nimbleness and combined strengths. “I’m confident in this tremendous opportunity to maintain the family and entrepreneurial mindset the Veregy culture offers while exploiting industry trends in decarbonization, electrification, decentralization, and efficiency,” stated Wes.

Bob Bennett, SVP of Nationwide Sales and Marketing, added, “We believe he will help us further unify, and he is focused on the significant energy opportunities ahead as we continue to bring unprecedented solutions and technologies to the marketplace. He is here to help drive our mission to satisfy and delight our customers.”

As part of his holistic approach, Wes plans to take advantage of his initial weeks by talking to all levels of employees, from field operations to management. He believes understanding Veregy at every level will better enable him to hone and execute Veregy’s immediate and long-term strategic plans.

About Veregy:

Veregy is a national Energy Service Company headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. The company has 550+ employees and 30+ years of experienced engineering and project management teams that have upgraded 1000’s of buildings. Veregy provides comprehensive development, design, and engineering services relating to infrastructure upgrades and energy-efficient sustainability solutions for the MUSH, Federal, and C&I markets. Veregy also provides healthy building solutions for the ubiquitous need for pandemic response assistance.

