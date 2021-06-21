TeePee FX Announces Beginner to Advanced Forex Course “The Vault” 

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to trading the Foreign Exchange market, one needs to have proper education, skills, and guidance in order to succeed. Trading in the forex market is just like riding a rollercoaster, as volatility and sudden moves are common in the forex market. This is where proper education and guidance can help a beginner succeed and master the forex market. TeePee FX is one such company that offers an elite Beginner to Advanced Forex Course “The Vault”.

The Vault is a Comprehensive Forex Course designed to take people from a newbie to a confident, successful & independent trader. The course is highly detailed and structured in such a way that traders improve their skills and learn the tricks of the trade in a consistent and effective manner. It includes in-depth written guides and detailed video tutorials along with weekly outlook videos, trade re-caps, new technique explanations, and more. The Vault is everything a person needs in order to learn and master the forex market.

TeePee FX’s Elite Forex Course “The Vault”

The Vault is a complete Forex course that misses absolutely nothing out. Starting at bare basics (what is Forex, why do the markets do what they do) moving up into much more advanced subjects (how to understand why Banks do what they do, advanced chart patterns, how to manage trades, and yourself), it’s designed for people that are completely new, as well as catering for people that may have been trading years and just need to find "their edge". Other than a few dedicated strategies (Engulfing candles and TeePee FX’s unique approach to Fibs) the program is actually constructed to teach people how to read a chart properly without the use of lagging indicators.

Unlike other providers, TeePee FX’s course is flawed in the fact that they are trying to show people how simple this can really be, pushing them to depend on no one but themselves. The Vault shows traders what a pattern is, how to find it, why the pattern forms, what to do when a pattern forms, how to invalidate, how to find targets, how and when to secure partial profits and get "risk-free" (stops to breakeven) and when to enter a trade. This allows students to have a very deep understanding of each component as they don't just recognize something, but they also understand it. All of which is explained with simple, easy-to-understand analogies in The Vault.

TeePee FX wants the course to teach people how to trade completely independently and have confidence in themselves whilst doing so. The course has hours of material of varying difficulty and is organized so it gets more intense and in-depth as students progress through it. In the course; The Vault, TeePee FX share all of their own trades (for good or bad) in a live student webinar where students are free to ask anything they need to. All of their own trades are taken using the same techniques and methods that are included in the course. Additionally, members of The Vault get exclusive access to two free 1-on-1 webinars.

The TeePee FX Forex Course is broken up into bite size modules, that are then separated into three sections (beginner, intermediate & advanced). There are no 2-hour videos that continuously drone on with filler before getting to something relevant. Founder of TeePee FX and professional trader and mentor; Dan Taylor, builds a personal and constructive relationship with every single student as he truly cares about their understanding and progression. He has helped multiple students move into "funded trader" status using various prop firms. TeePee FX wants people to understand how to read a chart and how they can use this to their advantage in the form of their own consistently profitable trades.

According to the founder of TeePee FX; Dan Taylor “We have a unique approach in as much as: I don't only show my good trades, I show my bad trades also, as well as sharing the lessons from these trades so our students do not need to duplicate these errors. We have a student chat room that has a "zero bullshit" approach. I do my best to answer every single question from every single student, no matter how small or potentially difficult the question may be. My approach is very much "the only stupid question, is that which is not asked," anyone that truly wants to trade properly, and understand why they are doing what they are doing should 100% have a go at our course.”

TeePee FX’s “The Vault” is the perfect course for people who are looking to start their career in the forex market and transition into professional traders. According to students of TeePee FX “TeePee FX is unbeatable in the Forex industry. If you want education and truly want to learn how to trade Forex, TeePee FX is the place to be. Purely education with an incredible community willing to help in any way and push you to improve.”

TeePee FX helps people find their edge with the course and mentorship program; The Vault, that is laid out in a manner, making it suitable for complete newbies as well as seasoned traders that may just need a little refining to hit the next level.

