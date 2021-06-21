Desert Resort Management Hosts Annual Community Leadership Educational Symposium

Pam Desert, CA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Desert Resort Management (DRM), an Associa® company, recently hosted its annual community leadership educational symposium.

Desert Resort Management understands that in light of the drastic changes of the last year, creating a plan and vision for the future is more crucial than ever to a community’s success. This event was created to help board and committee members lead communities with confidence, and to learn to navigate the association management industry in an ever-changing environment. To protect the health of all participants while still providing opportunities for learning and growth, this year’s education portion of the symposium was designed as a virtual event.

During the online symposium, DRM hosted a keynote speaker to discuss the HOA industry in a post-pandemic world and organized breakout meetings led by leading local experts, attorneys, and industry partners to discuss a wide range of relevant topics, including collections, conflict management practices, real estate market trends, enforcement best practices, emergency preparedness, and much more. Later, participants engaged in an outdoor, in-person event with food, live entertainment, raffle prizes, and the chance to meet DRM team members and local vendor partners. More than 150 board and committee members were able to participate in this learning opportunity.



DRM extends special thanks to the event’s title sponsor, Pro Landscaping, Inc.

“Training opportunities like this demonstrate why Desert Resort Management is uniquely positioned to help communities accomplish their visions for the future,” stated Mark Dodge, Desert Resort Management president. “We know that developing a community plan is essential to establishing continued success. This interactive event gave board participants direct access to experienced industry experts who provided valuable insight into community operations, management, and so much more.”