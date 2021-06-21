Xyntax Group Inc. Proudly Honours Indigenous Ownership in Re-branding

COCHRANE, Alberta, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xyntax Group Inc, Canada’s leading Indigenous-owned technology company, revealed its stunning new logo and branding strategy today, featuring the art of Indigenous Artist Joe Wilson.



President and Chief Executive Officer, Dharmesh Makwana, initiated the rebrand following the acquisition of Xyntax by Naut’sa mawt Resources Group, to reflect the company’s Indigenous ownership, change in leadership, and new direction.

“It’s a significant milestone for Xyntax and an essential step towards realizing our identity and pride as an Indigenous company”, says Makwana. “The rebrand represents our vision for the future, which is guided by our cultural values and our purpose - to facilitate Indigenous self-determination through strong financial and administrative management. Our brand reflects our commitment to continue developing world-class financial and administrative management solutions that advance personal and community development.”

The company’s new logo, which includes Joe Wilson’s Coast Salish Sun, conveys Xyntax’s commitment to work as one to lift up communities, improve lives through co-innovation, and work with heart - mindful of the cultural teachings and universal values that bind humanity.

“The sun is a source of energy and life”, says Wilson. “Many legends and traditions among the Coast Salish People speak of interaction with the Sun. The dynamic use of colour speaks to the active properties of the Sun, while the rays show balance and harmony.”

Xyntax’s cornerstone financial and administrative management software solution, Xyntax Systems, has been renamed INEXSUITE. While celebrating INEXSUITE’s history as a system designed exclusively for Indigenous communities, the shift away from using the company name as their product name positions Xyntax for future innovations in products and service.

To learn more, visit https://www.xyntax.ca/post/brand.

About Xyntax Group Inc

Xyntax Group Inc. (Xyntax), founded in 1984, provides Indigenous Governments and organizations with the tools they need to better serve their communities and peoples. They currently serve over 100 Indigenous governments and organizations that range in size from 200 to over 14,000 members with an estimated combined yearly operating budget of over $900 million. For more information, please visit www.xyntax.com.