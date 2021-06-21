Xyntax Group Inc. Appoints Dharmesh Makwana as President and Chief Executive Officer

COCHRANE, Alberta, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xyntax Group Inc, Canada’s most established Indigenous-owned technology company, today announced that its Board of Directors has named Dharmesh Makwana as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective May 21, 2021. Makwana most recently served as Xyntax Vice President, where he strengthened operations while putting Indigenous self-determination at the forefront of Xyntax’s new strategic plan.



Makwana has over 20 years of experience leading, building and managing Indigenous and private organizations. He has held CEO and senior leadership roles with National and International technology companies, where he established a track record of operational excellence, execution, developing and commercializing cutting-edge technologies and driving growth. Most notably, Makwana was the Chief Administrative Officer of a BC First Nation, where he was responsible for the successful administration, management and delivery of all programs, services and capital projects.

“We’ve selected a leader with the expertise, experience, and passion to move the company forward in a good way,” says Chief Gordon Planes, Chair of the Xyntax Board of Directors. “Dharmesh has first-hand knowledge of the unique requirements of Indigenous governments and administration and has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to drive strategy while uniting people through a shared vision rooted in indigenous values.”

“I am deeply honoured by the board’s confidence in me to lead Xyntax,” says Makwana. “I have long believed that corporations must play a leading role in advancing reconciliation and Indigenous self-determination. For Xyntax, it’s about helping our clients make sound financial and administrative decisions that will positively impact their communities. With our industry-leading solutions and a team of highly dedicated professionals, Xyntax is perfectly positioned to facilitate Indigenous self-determination in a meaningful and lasting way.”

About Xyntax Group Inc

Xyntax Group Inc. (Xyntax), founded in 1984, provides Indigenous Governments and organizations with the tools they need to serve their communities and peoples. They currently serve over 100 Indigenous governments and organizations that range in size from 200 to over 14,000 members with an estimated combined yearly operating budget of over $900 million. For more information, please visit www.xyntax.com.