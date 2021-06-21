SRHI Inc. Announces Approval for Name Change to Three Valley Copper, Ticker Symbol Changes, Updated Website and Corporate Presentation and Virtual Roadshow

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: SRHI) SRHI Inc. (“SRHI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 3, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved its proposed name change to “Three Valley Copper Corp.”. The Company expects that its common shares and warrants will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and new symbols, “TVC” and “TVC.WT”, respectively, on or about June 22, 2021. Until that date the Company’s common shares and warrants continue to trade under their current trading symbols “SRHI” and “SRHI.WT”, respectively.



In conjunction with the renaming of the Company, SRHI is excited to announce the launching of its new corporate website www.threevalleycopper.com on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 and an updated corporate presentation which will be available on the website which we encourage stakeholders to visit and read.

“We are pleased to announce a rebranding of the Company that reflects its transformation,” said Michael Staresinic, President and CEO of Three Valley Copper. “We want our Company name and symbol to clearly reflect our business and its deep roots in Chile.”

As part of the Company’s communication strategy to stakeholders, it has engaged Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. to manage its social media outreach initiatives which the Company believes is an important medium for communicating to various stakeholders.

In addition, the Company has engaged Renmark Financial Communications Inc. (“Renmark”) to assist in communicating with investors and will be presenting at the following upcoming Renmark virtual roadshows.

Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. Registration for the live event will be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Company’s website.

Monday, June 28 12:00PM EDT – Toronto and Surrounding Areas

Tuesday, July 6 12:00PM MDT – Calgary and Surrounding Areas

Thursday, July 8 12:00PM EDT – Montreal and Surrounding Areas

Tuesday, July 13 1:00PM PDT – Vancouver and Surrounding Areas

Register here: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events

SRHI Inc. is committed to delivering long-term shareholder value while incorporating environmental and socially responsible best practices in its operations which helps build strong community relationships and benefits while minimizing the impacts to the environment.

Completion of the name change is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

About SRHI Inc.

SRHI, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is focused on growing copper production from, and further exploration of, its primary asset, Minera Tres Valles. Located in Salamanca, Chile, MTV is 90.3% owned by the Company and MTV's main assets are the Minera Tres Valles mining complex and its 46,000 hectares of exploratory lands. For more information about the Company, please visit www.threevalleycopper.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as the "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains Forward-Looking Statements pertaining to the completion and timing of the Company’s proposed name change.

Although SRHI believes that the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such Forward-Looking Statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the Forward-Looking Statements and information as the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since Forward-Looking Statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Statements should assumptions underlying the Forward-Looking Statements prove incorrect or should one or more risks or other factors materialize. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results are included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 3, 2021 and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update this information at any particular time, except as required by law.

For further information:

Michael Staresinic

Chief Executive Officer

T: (416) 943-7107

E: mstaresinic@threevalleycopper.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com

T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

