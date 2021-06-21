Proactive news headlines including GlobeX Data, GR Silver Mining, ME2C Environmental and Great Bear Resources

New York , June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) completes Phase 1 clinical study of its flagship drug Ampligen click here
- CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) pleased with preliminary results from long-haulers coronavirus trial click here
- GlobeX Data Ltd (CSE:SWIS) (OTCQB:SWISF) (FRA:GDT) starts commercial launch of SekurMessenger with América Móvi's Telcel in Mexico click here
- BioLargo Inc (OTCQB:BLGO) says peer-reviewed scientific paper confirms safety of water treated by its Advanced Oxidation System click here
- Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd (CSE:HEAT) (OTCMKTS:HLRTF) (FRA:7HIA) secures Vancouver-based testing facility for electric vehicle-related product development click here
- Vicinity Motor Corp (CVE:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) sells three more clean-diesel buses to Le Group Transbus click here
- ME2C Environmental (OTCQB:MEEC) enlists Penn State to test rare earth capture and regeneration technology click here
- Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) (OTCQX:GTBAF) (FRA:0G6A) updates $45M exploration program at flagship Dixie project click here
- Tartisan Nickel Corp (CSE:TN) (OTCPINK:TTSRF) closes second tranche of its C$4.5M flow-through financing click here
- GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (OTCQB:GRLSF) (FRA:GPE) kicks off 14,000 metres drill program focused on untested silver- and gold-rich veins at the Plomosas project click here
- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) promotes Maria Leal to interim chief financial officer click here
- FPX Nickel Corp (CVE:FPX) (OTCMKTS:FPOCF) (FRA:FP5) appoints industry veteran Andrew Osterloh as its new vice-president, projects click here
- Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (TSE:DN) (OTCQX:DLTNF) launches ‘Joints for Jabs’ vaccination reward program click here
- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) partners with Pharmachoice to offer Kai Care COVID-19 testing solutions click here
- The Valens Company Inc (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) completes Green Roads acquisition click here
- MegumaGold Corp (CSE:NSAU) (OTCMKTS:NSAUF) (FRA:2CM2) completes geochemical sampling at its Murchyville South option project in Nova Scotia click here
- NEO Battery Materials Ltd (CVE:NBM) (OTCPINK:NBMFF) reports success in integrating silicon into graphite-based anodes click here
- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSX:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) says research finds new antiviral properties in its drug candidate ARDS-003 click here
- Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW) (OTCPINK:MWSNF) (FRA:MXR) announces BATCircle2.0 funding to enhance battery metals recovery from its Finnish gold, cobalt project click here
