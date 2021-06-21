How Vehicle Service Contracts Are The New Standard For Vehicle Protection

Phoenix, Arizona, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vehicle Service Contracts (VSC) are becoming standard with new cars, and some pre-owned ones as well.

We've all heard of a limited warranty, which usually lasts for only so many miles or covers limited defects and repairs. But after the warranty expiration, owners are on the hook for 100% of the cost of any repairs or damages.

That's where Vehicle Service Contracts come in. This is a paid plan that helps cover repair costs as your car ages or if there is a mechanical failure and you require roadside assistance.

The benefits of owning a Vehicle Service Contract are enormous. Unforeseen repair costs no longer covered by a warranty can have a considerable price tag. With a VSC, the savings are generous and well worth the cost.

Worth The Cost?

The cost of the contract depends on a few things, such as the make and model of your car, what you want your contract to cover, and the length of your contract, but in general, VSC's are very affordable.

According to the AAA, the average bill for a car repair is between five and six hundred dollars. Many people pay for those costs by incurring more debt, making a Vehicle Service Contract a no-brainer.

There are many costs involved with buying a car, so it's easy to overlook buying a Vehicle Service Contract. But this is one thing you don't want to ignore.

The peace of mind a VSC provides is well worth the cost and should be one of the easiest decisions you make when purchasing a vehicle.

VSC vs. Extended Warranty.

Vehicle Service Contracts often get compared to Extended Warranties, and it's true they are similar. Both are guaranteed to protect your wallet if damage or a mechanical breakdown occurs.

Here are the main differences:

Vehicle Service Contracts have varying degrees of coverage, while Extended Warranties only cover a specific limited period of time or mileage.

Vehicle Service Contracts can be provided by third parties, while Extended Warranties can only be placed on the vehicle by the manufacturer.

Vehicle Service Contracts can be applied as many times as you want over a vehicle's life, while Extended Warranties are only applied to new cars.

Both the extended manufacturer's warranty and a VSC will cover the labor, parts, and taxes if a mechanical breakdown occurs, but a warranty will always run out. Whereas a Vehicle Service Contract ensures your card is always protected.

Who are the Best Contract Providers?

With many different service plans that can fit any budget, CarGuard Administration is one of the top-rated purveyors of affordable Vehicle Service Contracts.

Allowing your warranty to expire only causes the repair bills to fall upon you. Contact CarGuard Administration or any reputable VSC provider in your area and determine how they can help you protect your vehicle and your peace of mind.

CarGuard Administration offers competitive pricing practicings, plans that benefit their customers, and first-day rentals, ensuring its customers will never have the hassle of having their day interrupted by an unexpected breakdown.