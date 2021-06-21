Kymera Therapeutics Appoints Elaine Caughey, MBA, as Chief Business Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the appointment of Elaine Caughey, MBA, as Chief Business Officer. Ms. Caughey joins Kymera with over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology industry, including leadership roles in corporate development, business and commercial operations, new product strategy, and investing.



“Elaine brings a broad set of capabilities that will be invaluable in helping Kymera continue to grow our pipeline and scale our organization into a fully integrated degrader medicines company,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “We are excited to have Elaine join the leadership team at Kymera.”

“Kymera’s opportunity to pioneer the targeted protein degradation field and translate this burgeoning field of research into novel therapeutics across several disease areas is very exciting,” said Ms. Caughey. “This is a transformational time for Kymera, with multiple programs expected to move into the clinic this year, and I look forward to helping Kymera realize the potential of this new class of medicines by advancing these programs to market, and ultimately benefitting patients.”

Ms. Caughey joins Kymera with over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology industry. Prior to Kymera, she led business development, strategy and operations as the Chief Business Officer at Cygnal Therapeutics, Inc. Previously, she served as Head of Strategy and Operations, Global Market Access at Biogen, Inc., held senior business development roles at Biogen, Inc. and Cytyc Corporation (acquired by Hologic, Inc.), and held investment roles at the Blackstone Group (formerly Clarus Ventures), MPM Capital, and Advanced Technology Ventures. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Wellesley College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KYMR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded with the mission to discover, develop, and commercialize transformative therapies while leading the evolution of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus™ platform enables the discovery of novel small molecule degraders designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, each of which addresses high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. Kymera’s goal is to be a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of this new class of protein degrader medicines, with a pipeline of novel degrader medicines targeting disease-causing proteins that were previously intractable.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” biotechnology company by FierceBiotech and has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s “Best Places to Work.” For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

