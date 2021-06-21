Verve Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VERV), a biotech company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 16,141,157 shares of its common stock, which includes 2,105,368 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. Including the option exercise, the aggregate gross proceeds to Verve Therapeutics from the offering were approximately $306.7 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.



The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 17, 2021 under the ticker symbol “VERV.”

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Guggenheim Securities and William Blair acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares sold in the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on June 16, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10012, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VERV) is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s initial two programs target PCSK9 and ANGPTL3, genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering blood lipids such as low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a root cause of cardiovascular disease. Verve’s lead product candidate, VERVE-101, is designed to turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver in order to disrupt blood PCSK9 protein production and thereby reduce blood LDL-C levels, with the goal of reducing a patient’s risk for cardiovascular disease. VERVE-101, currently in IND-enabling studies, is being developed initially for the treatment of patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a potentially fatal genetic heart disease. For more information, please visit www.VerveTx.com.

