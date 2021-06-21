Sentinel U® Launches First Population/Community Health Virtual Nursing Simulation Designed Specifically for Canadian Nursing Education

Waterbury, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentinel U®, a provider of web-based simulation education technology solutions for nursing schools, hospital systems and healthcare professionals, today announced that it launched Sentinel City® Canada, the first population and community health virtual nursing simulation product designed specifically for the Canadian market.

Sentinel City Canada is an online learning platform that teaches community and population health virtually using Canadian locations, data, and demographics. Nursing students practice critical thinking, observation, and professional caring of a client population in a risk-free environment. Sentinel City Canada was designed with concepts of equity, diversity, and inclusivity from a population health perspective such as including Indigenous, Black Canadian and 2SLGBTQIA citizens. It also includes 22 assignments and a Family Support and Home Assessment virtual clinical scenario.

“We are excited to offer this customized product to Canadian nurse educators,” said Jeffrey Caplan, president of Sentinel U. “Our virtual nursing simulations are less expensive than in-person clinicals, can be accessed remotely at any time, and are effective in teaching critical thinking skills. They’re also a great complement to didactic teaching methods and in-person clinicals because they increase student confidence and help standardize clinical activities.”

“With in-person clinical hours challenging to schedule and coordinate we believe this product will help nurse educators provide an effective alternative,” said Dr. Laura Gonzalez, vice president of clinical learning resources at Sentinel U. “Sentinel City Canada allows nursing students to earn up to 30 clinical hours – virtually. And it is engaging and fun!”

For more information, please visit https://www.sentinelu.com/community-health-simulations/sentinel-city-canada/

ABOUT SENTINEL U®

Sentinel U®, formerly Healthcare Learning Innovations, strives to meet the evolving needs of healthcare education and training by providing simulation-based technologies and digital learning tools. Sentinel U, a division of American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Post University, with 20 years of online education experience, offers virtual simulations and clinicals for nursing degree programs, hospital systems and healthcare facilities around the world. To learn more about Sentinel U, explore our solutions and find a product that is right for you.