TRIOSE Promotes Carl Marks to VP of Business Systems and Technology

WYOMISSING, Pa., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIOSE, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent healthcare supply chain solutions, today announced that the company has promoted Carl Marks to Vice President of Business Systems and Technology. In his new position, Marks will hold primary responsibility for leading an enterprise-wide analysis of TRIOSE’s business systems, processes, and technology to help position TRIOSE for future growth.



“I am both honored and excited to be taking on the role of Vice President of Business Systems and Technology at TRIOSE,” said Marks. “With the shared goal of making a difference in healthcare, I look forward to helping TRIOSE grow so we can make a difference with our customers by providing smart and innovative supply chain solutions utilizing the latest technology and data analytics.”

Prior to joining TRIOSE earlier this year, Marks was the Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at Alvernia University for two years where he implemented an enterprise culture regarding IT, significantly improving the availability and performance of systems and technology. Marks also worked as the Chief Operating Officer for 16 years for the local Wyomissing company, Contegix/Distributed System Services (DSS), where he helped to grow the organization into a major IT managed services provider and product reseller. Undoubtedly, the skills honed throughout Marks’ career have provided the TRIOSE team with guidance and assistance to drive efficiency in its business practices.

“I am thrilled that Carl has accepted the position of Vice President of Business Systems and Technology for TRIOSE,” said Robert Firely, Chief Financial Officer of TRIOSE. “Since joining TRIOSE in February, Carl has brought significant systems, technology, and management skills to our team, culminating in his promotion to Vice President, where he will be responsible for leading an enterprise-wide analysis of TRIOSE’s business systems, processes, and technology. I am confident that Carl will play an integral part in maximizing TRIOSE’s growth trajectory.”

About TRIOSE, Inc.

For over 20 years, TRIOSE has helped health systems manage their supply chain operations and gain visibility over costs, returning time to serve patients. TRIOSE has a singular mission of making a difference in healthcare, allowing for deeper industry insights. TRIOSE has helped over 10,000 healthcare locations and continues to innovate with each one we serve. At TRIOSE, customers can rely on our team of experts to realize savings, so they can focus on what matters most, the patient.

TRIOSE is the recognized industry leader in Healthcare Supply Chain Logistics. Recent honors include Vizient Purchased Services Supplier of the Year, Philadelphia SmartCEO, Vizient NOVAPLUS® Supplier of the Year, AHA Gold Level Workplace Health Achievement, and eight consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies.

