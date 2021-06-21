ATEC Appoints Marie Meynadier, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that Marie Meynadier, Ph.D., founder of EOS imaging, has been appointed as an independent director to the ATEC Board.



With over 25 years of experience in the high tech and medical device industries, Dr. Meynadier currently sits on boards of multiple medical technology companies in Europe and North America. She founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging until 2018, after which she remains a director and head of the Strategic Committee. Prior to her tenure at EOS, Dr. Meynadier served as Chief Executive Officer of Biospace Lab, a French preclinical imaging company, which she rapidly guided to profitability. She began her career in the semiconductor industry at Bellcore and ATT Bell Labs in New Jersey. Dr. Meynadier received a degree in electrical engineering from Sup Télécom, Paris, and her Ph.D. in physics from Ecole Normale Supérieure Ulm, Paris.

“We would like to welcome Marie to the ATEC team,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Her wealth of imaging expertise will be invaluable as we integrate EOS imaging and extend the technology to establish new standards in spine. We also look forward to leveraging Marie’s global leadership experience as we further develop and then execute ATEC’s strategy to expand into untapped international markets.”

