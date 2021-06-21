Polychain Monsters Continues its Expansion to Polygon’s Scaling Solutions

Hamburg, Germany , June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Digital collectible project Polychain Monsters has announced that it will be launching on Polygon, the Ethereum blockchain’s most popular scaling solution. The integration is part of an ongoing partnership between both projects and is expected to be live by Q3 2021.

Originally known as Polkamon, the project was recently rebranded to reflect its commitment to becoming an interoperable and multi-chain platform. Polychain Monsters has already expanded to other popular networks including Binance Smart Chain and integrated with Elrond. It expects this partnership to introduce thousands of new users as Polygon’s solutions bring higher transaction speed and lower costs to its Booster Openings, Staking, and OpenSea Trading features. Moreover, the project has already made use of Polygon for efficient random number generation in the past.

“As we've stated in last week's rebranding announcement, it is our belief as a team that the future of crypto blockchains will not be winner-takes-all and that multiple solutions will co-exist based on their various strengths and weaknesses. Integrating Polygon brings us closer to our goal of making Polychain Monsters easily accessible and inexpensive to use, ensuring that our growing community will not be priced out of the Polyverse once Ethereum gas fees are on the rise again.” – Polychain Monsters CMO Lennart Brandt.

“It is very important for us that our collectors have the ability to take their Polymon wherever they wish in a way that is quick, efficient, and cheap. This is why partnerships with important projects such as Polygon are so exciting to the team and I.” – Polychain Monsters CEO Leif Eric Leiser.

The team also announced other additions to go with the partnership. It has designed a background to be used as a home for the collectibles discovered through booster packs on Polygon as well as an all-new iconic Polymon.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters are exquisitely animated digital collectibles created using blockchain technology. Each Polymon is backed by a truly unique NFT that is indistinguishable from any other NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens, the native ERC-20 and BEP-20 token in the Polyverse. Each collectible is inimitable, authentic and differs in rarity. The Polychain Monsters NFT collection can easily be integrated into modern games, art and other blockchain connected products.

About Polygon

Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting Secured Chains like Plasma, Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, Validium etc and Standalone Chains like Polygon POS, designed for flexibility and independence. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 400+ Dapps, 250M transactions and 1.4M+ unique users.

