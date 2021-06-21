Adventure Dental Brings Much-Needed Vision Services to Their Practice in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics, our mission is to provide high-quality, compassionate care to communities that lack access to care. Our office in the Brentwood neighborhood of Washington D.C. has been providing dental services to kids since 2008 and we are excited to announce that on June 7, 2021 we started seeing patients for vision services at this location.



As we navigate post-pandemic life and more in-person learning this fall, the list of tasks parents must complete grows, yet few things are more important than ensuring a child has healthy eyes. According to the Center for Visual Impairment, 90 percent of learning requires vision to understand what’s being taught. Increasing awareness around the importance of eye exams for children is part of our mission at Adventure Vision.

“In 2018, when we started to explore adding vision services to our DC locations, we discovered that only 6% of the children on state-sponsored insurance such as Medicaid had been to see an eye doctor for an exam in the past year. We imagine that number became even more dismal in 2020,” says Janelle Shumaker, Director of Community Outreach and Payor Relations at Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics. “Our partners in the community have shared with us how difficult it is for families to find providers in the area and we believe that every child deserves high-quality care.”

Dr. Michael Pharris, Clinical Optometry Director at Adventure Vision, has been providing eye care to children in vulnerable neighborhoods for 18 years and is a pioneer in providing the highest quality eye exams and eyewear to communities without access around the country.

“At Adventure we are really forging a trail in two areas - increasing awareness around the importance of eye exams for kids and increasing access for all kids. We focus on making quality eye care friendly because we know that eye doctors can be a gateway for kids to receive better healthcare overall,” says Dr. Pharris.

If a child does need glasses, Adventure offers more than 350 pairs of frames to choose from.

“We want kids to feel happy and confident in their glasses, that’s why we carry such a large selection,” says Shumaker.

Washington D.C. Location:

Opening June 8, 2021

1060 Brentwood Rd., NE

Washington, D.C. 20018

For appointments call: 202-800-9430

Or, visit www.mydentalvisioncare.com

About Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics

Every kid deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Learn more at mydentalvisioncare.com .