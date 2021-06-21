PORTL Named Best Telecom Startup by IT World Awards

Los Angeles, CA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Globee® Awards has named PORTL Inc. the Telecommunications Startup of the Year and awarded it Gold and Bronze Medals in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®. PORTL was also recognized for combating the spread of COVID-19 by enabling people to reduce travel while still having meaningful interaction and real presence anywhere in the world from the safety of their home or office. PORTL will make its debut at the most important telecom event of the year later this month at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

PORTL, which launched before the pandemic, has grown rapidly as high profile users such as IWC CEO Christoph Grainger, entertainment industry leader Sean Combs and the hip hop group Migos have all “beamed’ themselves recently via the PORTL Epic for major media events reported in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, NBC, TMZ, Billboard and more.

“This year has shown the value in being able to ‘beam’ to places you can't be physically,” said David Nussbaum, Founder, Inventor & CEO of PORTL Inc. “But what we do goes beyond pandemic concerns: PORTL Holoportation speaks to environmental sustainability, education, business growth, telehealth, and bringing families together. PORTL is honored to be recognized by IT World as the Telecom Startup of the Year and to stand among so many great innovators.”

More than 65 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process which recognized information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others

“The information technology industry continues to show its resilience,” said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. “The tech sector is robust and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations every where.”

Other recent PORTL news includes the release of an NFT made by NBA champion Danny Green to be viewed in the PORTL Epic.

See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/it-world-awards/winners/

