Smith and Company Painting Restores Wings and Waves Water Park McMinnville OR.

McMinnville, United States, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wings & Waves Water Park in McMinnville Oregon has received major improvements by Smith and Company Painting.

The new owner of Wings and Waves Water Park wanted an upgrade to the appearance that included new paint and drywall, and a fresh sandblasting of the metal stairs and aluminum ductwork. Many years of extensive foot traffic created large areas of wear on the concrete floors, which also received a fresh coat of epoxy floor paint.

https://smithandcompanypainting.com/concrete-painting-wings-waves-water-park-oregon/

Taking approximately 3 months to be completed, Smith and Company began the extensive project with a combination of sandblasting and power washing the old peeling paint from the walls and ceilings.

The concrete flooring was recoated with a Sherwin Williams Acryla Deck Water Based Epoxy. Other Sherwin Williams specialty coatings include their Pro Industrial Catalyzed Water Based Epoxy.

The Epoxy is designed not only provide beauty for both interior and exterior surfaces, it also provides up to 20 degrees of cooling reduction from harmful UV Rays.

To finish the job, a Kem Kromik Universal Metal Primer was applied to interior Metal. This gave a high gloss, premium metal finish.

“It is important to understand that although these paints and primers are designed to last a very long time, future touch ups will be required to uphold the overall look and integrity of the finish”. Says Parker Smith, Owner of Smith & Company Painting.

“This is why we take photo records of the paint colors for all future touch ups”.

Smith and Company Painting of McMinnville Oregon has been painting industrial buildings for over 50 years. They know what it takes to make buildings look great! Their painters are trained to work with all types of metals, including aluminum, stainless steel, galvanized steel, copper and brass. They also have experience working on interior surfaces like brick and concrete flooring.

According to Parker Smith, in recent years they have provided rust removal with sandblasting and recoating for many commercial and industrial property types. This includes metal and steel fuel and water tanks, exterior siding and metal roofs.

“Sandblasting is a process of blasting away surface material with an abrasive such as sand, glass beads, or walnut shells. The process removes paint, rust, dirt and other unwanted materials from the surface of a metal object. We offer this service for both commercial and residential customers in order to restore their property back to its original condition” According to Parker Smith. “We’ve developed an expertise in sandblasting and painting metal and steel”. This is a unique specialty Smith and Company Painting Applied to restore the famed Wings and Waves Water Park.

Delane Smith founded Smith and Company Painting, a painting service in McMinnville Oregon that specialized in houses. 40 years later Parker Smith took over and added commercial and industrial painting and specialty coatings as well! Quality has always been a top priority but customer satisfaction is really what sets him apart from the rest – he will happily go the extra mile to make sure his customers are happy with their new flooring or wall color scheme.

Website: https://smithandcompanypainting.com/