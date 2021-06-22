Fnac Darty: Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy Fnac shop-in-shops in 27 Manor stores in Switzerland

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy

Fnac shop-in-shops in 27 Manor stores in Switzerland

Geneva/Basel, Ivry, June 22nd, 2021. In late 2020, Fnac Suisse and Manor launched a test phase lasting several months for the rollout of Fnac shop-in-shops in four Manor stores (Chavannes, Monthey, Bienne and Vésenaz). Following this successful pilot phase, Fnac Darty and Manor are signing a partnership agreement aimed at deploying a total of 27 Fnac shop-in-shops within Manor before the end of the first half of 2022.

The new Fnac shop-in-shops at Manor, which will take the form of concessions with a surface area of up to 1,000 m², will provide customers with an unrivaled customer experience and product range. These new spaces will have a wide variety of products and services on offer, as well as the accompanying customer assistance, in the world of books, music, film, multimedia, gaming, telephony, photography, small domestic appliances and accessories.

In addition to the 4 shop-in-shops already up and running, Fnac spaces will open in 10 further Manor department stores in French-speaking Switzerland by the end of 2021(*) and in a further 13 across German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino in 2022(**), which will significantly strengthen the Fnac brand's presence in Switzerland. 2022 will also see the arrival of Fnac at the manor.ch online store, with thousands of products for sale on the newly created Marketplace.

In return, this partnership will mean that Manor stores and its online store manor.ch benefit from the expertise and commercial strength of Fnac Darty in the multimedia, entertainment products and small domestic appliances categories.

With this partnership, Fnac Darty aims to generate at least an additional €100 million in revenue in a full year, without having a material impact on the Group's free cash-flow objective, which is expected to be approximately €500 million for the 2021–2023 period, despite the investments associated with implementing the partnership.

Commenting on the partnership, Jérôme Gilg, Manor CEO said: "Fnac is a very skilled player in the market of multimedia, entertainment and electronic products. The results of the pilot phase in the four department stores were very promising. We are delighted to now extend this partnership to 27 shop-in-shops and to our online store. This will allow us to offer our customers a greater variety of products, advice and services and strengthen the appeal of Manor department stores. This partnership is an example of the perfect complementarity of these two strong retail brands and the added value that each brings to the customers of the other."

Cédric Stassi, Chief Executive Officer of Fnac Suisse, added: "This collaboration marks a new stage in the development of Fnac in Switzerland. This special partnership with Manor brings us closer to our customers and members in French-speaking Switzerland and creates new opportunities for us in German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, where we will deploy shop-in-shops from next year. We are pleased to strengthen our position in the Swiss market and offer our services and the expertise of our salespeople to the loyal customers of the Manor department stores. I am personally delighted with the synergies and developmental benefits for our respective brands that will result from this new and lasting collaboration between Fnac Suisse and Manor."

About Fnac Suisse

With a presence in French-speaking Switzerland dating back 20 years (in Geneva, Lausanne, Neuchâtel, Fribourg and Conthey), Fnac continued to expand in Switzerland with the opening of retail stores in Montreux and Allaman in 2018 and in the Genève Eaux-Vives station in Geneva in late 2019. It has a total of nine retail stores in French-speaking Switzerland. Since November 2020, there have also been Fnac shop-in-shops in the Manor stores of Chavannes, Monthey, Bienne and Vésenaz. Fnac Suisse customers and members have access to all the product ranges and services offered by the brand: books, discs, sound, DVDs, videos, micro-computing, gaming, telephony, photography and connected devices, as well as small domestic appliances and zones dedicated to urban mobility (including electric scooters and bikes, and skates). Ticketing, gift card and gift box services are also on offer.

www.fnac.ch

About Manor

Switzerland's largest department store group welcomes its customers to stores located in the country's most attractive destinations and thus contributes to the vibrancy of Swiss cities. Simultaneously, the company pursues an omni-channel strategy (the use and linking of stationary retail sites and online shopping) and operates an online marketplace for chosen suppliers and partner brands at manor.ch. Manor SA, headquartered in Basel, is the Swiss market leader in the department store sector. This company has a presence in every region of the country, employing approximately 8,300 people and training an additional 260. The Manor Group is made up of 59 Manor department stores, 28 Manor Food supermarkets and 27 Manora restaurants. In total, Manor sells more than one million products from approximately 2,800 suppliers from around the world. This supplier group includes 700 local producers who supply seasonal local produce to the Manor Food supermarkets.

www.manor.ch

*2021: Geneva, Sierre, Vevey, Lausanne, Sion, Marin, Yverdon, Fribourg, Delémont, La Chaux de Fonds

**2022: Basel, Baden, Aarau, Zürich Letzipark, Emmen, Chur, Pfäffikon, Winterthur, Solothurn, Schaffhausen, Lucerne, Balerna, Lugano

