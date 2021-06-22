Netreo and Silxo Partner to Extend Award-Winning IT Infrastructure and Application Performance Management Solutions to the UK

Huntington Beach, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning provider of IT infrastructure and application performance management solutions and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announced a formal partnership with Silxo, a premiere systems integrator specializing in digital and business transformation services in highly regulated industries. Silxo is based in London, and the partnership extends Netreo’s global reach by establishing a top tier channel partner providing strategic business services tailored to C-level executives.

“Expanding our UK footprint with an expert partner in digital transformation enables Netreo to more aggressively address opportunities across the UK and other key regions,” said Ged Caldwell, chief revenue officer of Netreo. “Like Netreo, Silxo brings extensive experience in banking, finance and higher education industries, providing flexible solutions that simplify the complex, adapt to change and most importantly, drive targeted business success. We are delighted to welcome Silxo to the Netreo family and look forward to delivering an improved digital experience to our mutual customers.”

Through this partnership, Silxo becomes a provider of Netreo’s innovative on-premises, cloud and hybrid infrastructure management, application performance management and code profiling solutions. Netreo’s full-stack IT management and AIOps solution monitors and detects anomalies, manages server and application performance, diagnoses, troubleshoots and automates corrective actions. Retrace and Prefix solutions improve application performance and management with code profiling and troubleshooting, centralized logging, full transaction tracing, deployment tracking capabilities and greater visibility into continuous improvement/continuous deployment (CI/CD) workflows.

“By focusing on the needs of corporate executives, Silxo consistently views the value of IT and process transformation in business terms relatable to upper management, namely ROI,” said Marc Silvester, CEO at Silxo. “It’s imperative that our solution providers share the same perspective, and that’s a big reason why we’ve partnered with Netreo. Their solutions are designed to deliver short-term gains and long-term business value, and we’re excited to bring those capabilities to Silxo.”



About Netreo

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities managing half a billion resources per day.

About Silxo

Silxo is an award-winning, technology consulting and business transformation company. Silxo specialises in strategic and programme support of C-Level Executives, Chairpersons, Investors, Boards and senior stakeholders within the private and public sectors. With significant experience in Private Equity, Tech, Higher Education and highly regulated industries, Silxo delivers accelerated growth and operational success through strategic design, operational efficiency, IT modernisation and security assurance.