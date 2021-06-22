Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements Report 2021

Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms & Agreements report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 550 cancer monoclonal antibody deals.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals announced since Jan 2014, including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Cancer monoclonal antibody technologies and products.

This report provides details of the latest antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Monoclonal antibodies

Murine mAb

Chimeric mAb

Humanized mAb

Human aAb

Key benefits



Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms & Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of cancer monoclonal antibody deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Comprehensive access to over 550 actual cancer monoclonal antibody deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Identify most active companies in cancer monoclonal antibody partnering

Insight into the terms included in a cancer monoclonal antibody agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Spot the emerging companies in the cancer monoclonal antibody area

In Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms & Agreements, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific oncology therapy target

Monoclonal antibody type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

