Holberton School opens 9 new schools in the Middle East

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton School , a project-based college alternative educating the next generation of software engineers today announced the opening of 9 new campuses in the Middle East. These openings bring Holberton School’s total campuses count to 25 worldwide, spanning five continents and 19 countries.



Holberton’s first school in the Middle East opened in Beirut, Lebanon in March 2020. Holberton School Beirut has since sparked interest from other countries in the region, and we are today very excited to announce the opening of Holberton Schools in Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

The 9 new locations, as well as Holberton School Lebanon, will be regrouped into a new entity called Holberton School Middle East. It will be operated and managed by StarTechEUS. Alexandre Harkous will serve as Chairman of Holberton School Middle East.

This massive expansion will play a key role in the economic growth in the region. “There is a high demand and need for qualified tech talent, and a tech education is the key to remaining competitive in a global economy. Our students have exceptional talents, and our goal is to develop those gifts into excellences while supporting their unique needs,” said Alexandre Harkous, Chairman of Holberton School Middle East.

The First-of-its-kind Tech initiative will allow the region to provide best in class tech curriculum seeking to empower Arab technology-driven students, and giving them the opportunity to grow, thrive and realize their potential by equipping them with the required skills to compete in the local, regional and international markets.

“We’re focused on developing strategies and programs for young Arabs with tech skills that encourage inclusion and a passion for Technology. We’re very excited about this potential social impact and our Holberton School expansion,” said Alexandre Harkous, Chairman of Holberton School Middle East.

The 9 new campuses will start online first and will gradually open physical spaces as soon as COVID-19 allows it. Holberton School Middle East plans to train 10,000 new students in software engineering and computer science by 2025.

About Holberton School

A world-class education should be available to everyone – regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That’s why Holberton’s college alternative program is offering students multiple ways to finance their tuition. Graduates have gone to work as software engineers at top employers, including Apple, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, Google, Rappi, and LinkedIn. Holberton School trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory by utilizing project-based and peer learning. Co-founded in Silicon Valley by Julien Barbier, Holberton School has campuses all over the world. Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.