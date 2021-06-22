Global 5G MEC Server Vendors Market (2021 to 2028) - Telecoms Adjust Strategies to Work with Leading Cloud Service Providers on 5G MEC Presenting Opportunities

Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of Worldwide 5G MEC Server Vendors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As 5G networks continue to be built and cloud data centers expand to the edge, 5G MEC (Multiple-access Edge Computing) has become a key development trend for IT vendors while bringing significant market opportunities for global server vendors. This report looks into different industry groups supporting 5G MEC to analyze key server vendor's development and opportunities in this market, including Dell, Nokia, and Wiwynn.

List of Topics

Development of the global MEC (Multiple-access Edge Computing) market and includes global MEC equipment market forecast for the period 2021-2028

Analysis of eight industry groups supporting 5G MEC, including IT vendors, communication technology vendors, system integrators, telecom operators, cloud service providers, tower companies, CDN (Content Delivery Network) vendors, startups and datacenter providers

Development of major 5G MEC product providers, including Dell, Nokia, and Wiwynn, and includes opportunities for 5G server vendors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Development of the Worldwide MEC Market

1.1 MEC Looks Promising in the Telecom Industry

1.2 5G as Major Driving Force for MEC Growth

2. Analysis of Industry Groups Supporting 5G MEC

2.1 Eight Industry Groups Engaged in 5G MEC

2.2 5G MEC Seen as a New Market Opportunity for Server Vendors

3. Development of Key 5G MEC Server Vendors and Products

3.1 Development of 5G MEC Server Vendors

3.1.1 Branded Vendors Develop Software/Hardware Technology through Early Engagement in Telecommunications

3.1.2 Contract Makers Move from Access Networks towards Edge and Core Networks via Open Structure

3.1.3 Leading International Network Communications Vendors Expand to IT from CT and Develop 5G Solutions Containing Cloud Platforms

3.2 Key Players; Major 5G MEC Products

3.2.1 Dell: Works with Telecoms, Hardware Manufacturers, and Software Vendors to Target the Private Enterprise Network Market

3.2.2 Nokia: Enhances Edge Computing Performance with RIC x Apps

3.2.3 Wiwynn: Works with Leading IC Makers to Shorten Time to Market

4. Opportunities for 5G MEC Server Vendors

4.1 Servers Become More Important in Boosting Revenue and Cutting Costs due to Trends towards Open Structure

4.2 Leading Cloud Service Providers Expand to Edge Computing to Address Local Computing Needs

4.3 Telecoms Adjust Strategies to Work with Leading Cloud Service Providers on 5G MEC

5. Analyst Perspective

6. Appendix

