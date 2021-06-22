New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Syringes: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097056/?utm_source=GNW

This report also covers market projections through 2026 and key market players.



This report details market shares for syringes based on type, usability, material and geography.Based on type, the market is segmented into general syringes, specialized syringes and smart syringes.



Based on usability, the market is segmented into disposable syringes and sterilizable/reusable syringe. Based on material, the market is segmented into plastic syringes and glass syringes.



Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021-2026. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.s



Report Includes

- 29 data tables and 18 additional tables

- A brief general outlook of the global market for syringes within the medical device industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of current market size and revenue sales forecast for global syringes market, and corresponding market share analysis by syringes type, material, usability and geography

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and deterrents in the market estimating current and future demand for syringes; and identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand

- Discussion of key market dynamics, clinical applications, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the Medtech industry

- Assessment of the impact of COVID-19 crisis on the MedTech industry as against its economic burden on the global economy

- Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the syringes market considering both the micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

- Competitive landscape of the major players in the global syringes market, their competitive benchmarking and major growth strategies within the global market

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading industry players, including Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., Nipro Corp. and Smiths Medical



Summary

The global market for syringes was valued at REDACTED in 2020.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED, to reach REDACTED by 2026.



Growth of the global market is attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancement in syringes, benefits associated with prefilled syringes, increasing demand for home-based healthcare treatment, huge patient population and growing geriatric population.



The global market for syringes is segmented in this report by type, usability, material and region.



Reasons for Doing This Study

The market for syringes is wide-ranging and has important implications for the future of medicine and industry advancement.For companies with an effective strategy, market opportunities await.



Importantly, the ability to develop an effective strategy begins where opportunity exists and ends with effective execution of a plan to capture profit from such opportunities.



Syringe technology has seen significant developments.Syringes are now the primary choice for most parenteral drug delivery systems and have emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets in the drug delivery and pharmaceutical packaging industries.



This can be attributed to the demand for convenient and safe syringes. These advantages are driving successful penetration of syringes in the medical device industry.



The intent of this study is to provide readers with detailed information regarding syringes along with factors influencing the market and key developments, with the goal of enabling decision-making regarding expansion and penetration in this market.



This report seeks to address the critically important topics of changing market dynamics, emerging players and technologies, strategies for accessing emerging markets and specific disease segments and geographies to allocate resources and make effective decisions.

In short, the reasons for this study are -

- To provide a comprehensive analysis of the syringe industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry.

- To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining growth of the global market for syringes.

- To estimate the market size of the global market for syringes, with 2020 being the base year and 2021 to 2026 being the forecast period for the study.

- To analyze the global market for syringes in major regions and countries.

- To provide country-level market value analysis for various segments of the market for syringes.

- To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) across the globe and to comprehensively analyze competitiveness/competitive landscape of this market.

- To provide a distribution chain analysis/value chain analysis for the market for syringes.



This report is designed to provide the reader with a background in syringes and the current factors influencing this market. It is meant to inform decision makers about the tools that may be used to expand into and penetrate this market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097056/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________