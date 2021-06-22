Online Sports Betting Market is Predicted to Hit USD 59,530.7 Million at a CAGR of 13.6% by 2026 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Online Sports Betting Market - Information by Sports, Type and Application - Forecast till 2026” the market size is expected to grow from USD 24,988.4 million in 2019 to USD 59,530.7 million by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate of 13.6%

Market Scope:

The global online sports betting industry is projected to expand at a healthy rate during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing sports demand and eSports activity demand are expected to drive the market during the study period. The growing digital innovation has also provided new opportunities for the online sports betting industry. However, government constraints in some countries are likely to stifle global business growth.

Dominant Key Players on Online Sports Betting market covered are:

888 Holdings PLC (UK)

Flutter Entertainment PLC (UK)

Bet365 Group Ltd (UK)

Fortuna Entertainment Group (Netherlands)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (US)

Entain PLC (UK)

DraftKings (US)

Betsson AB (Sweden)

Betfred Ltd (UK)

Webis Holdings PLC (Isle of Man)

Kindred Group PLC (Malta)

Sportech PLC (UK)

BetAmerica (US)

HKJC Football Betting Limited (Hong Kong)

Megapari (Cyprus)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

The rising demand for sports is propelling the global online sports betting industry forward. Sport is an important platform for achieving growth goals. Sport can make a major contribution to social integration and economic development in a number of geographical, cultural, and political contexts. Through their effect on social capital, trust, culture, and crime, sports can further foster capital accumulation, encourage market functioning, and strengthen institutions. These specific outcomes are mutually reinforcing. Furthermore, participating in sports helps players live longer and healthier lives, which contributes to lower obesity rates. Diabetes and high blood pressure tend to be less common in healthy people. The global eSports industry is expanding, with an increasing number of people participating as competitors or spectators. It is increasingly becoming one of the world's most famous spectator sports. Modern sports-only websites, similar to the advent of traditional sports betting websites, now offer ways to bet on events and tournaments, as many will be betting on esports.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global online sports betting market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Europe led the online sports betting industry in 2019 with a volume of USD 12,146.2 million, and it is projected to hit USD 26,323.6 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%. With a market share of 48.6% in 2019, Europe is the largest contributor to Mobile Online Sports Betting. According to MRFR research, the rising sports spirit and zeal to watch sports in Europe are increasing day by day due to new game formats and gaming modes.

It has become a wide market for players and businesses like gambling and betting to place bets and enjoy themselves. Europe has had a presence of gambling and betting since the 1800s, but it has grown to the next level in recent years; with the adoption of smartphones and the evolution of technology, it is now very convenient to operate and play on the platforms provided by gambling industries.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (173 Pages) on Online Sports Betting:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/online-sports-betting-market-10480

Segmentation of Market Covered in the research:

The global online sports betting market has been segmented into sports type, type, and application.

Based on sports type, the global online sports betting market has been bifurcated based on the sports type into football, horse riding, cricket, tennis, baseball, volleyball, basketball, hockey, boxing, golf, racing, and others.

Based on application, the global online sports betting market has been divided into mobile-based and web-based applications for online betting. The web-based segment held a larger market share of 64.6% in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7% during the review period.

Industry News

In February 2021, Betfred Ltd signed the Rugby League "Double" for 2021, with a one-year contract to become the Challenge Cup's title sponsor, adding to its long-standing relationship with the Super League. The agreement also includes sponsorship of the Women's Challenge Cup.

In February 2021, Kindred Group plc announced an alliance with the Quechan Tribe of the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation to gain market access in California and Arizona. The deal, which spans ten years and has an extension clause at the end, allows the Group to offer both online and retail store betting, as well as iGaming. The launch in California and Arizona is contingent on the introduction of local legislation.

In March 2021, Dish Network and DraftKings announced a partnership to offer DraftKings sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences directly to DISH customers nationwide.

In January 2021, Churchill Downs Integrated rebranded its BetAmerica Sportsbook and iGaming platform as 'TwinSpires.'

In May 2020, Flutter Entertainment PLC successfully purchased the stars group under its banner.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Online Sports Betting Industry

The outbreak of novel coronavirus has had an effect on many industry verticals, including manufacturing, from raw material production to finished product delivery. On the other hand, in order to monitor the spread of deadly virus, government institutions around the world placed limits on various sporting activities. Owing to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, scheduled events such as the English Premier League, Serie A in Italy, La Liga in Spain, Super Lig in Turkey, and Major League Soccer in the United States were canceled or postponed.

