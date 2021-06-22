New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Medical Dressings: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097054/?utm_source=GNW

Materials include foams, films, hydrocolloids, hydrogels, alginate, and bioactive materials. Applications include surgical and traumatic wounds, burns, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers. Regions include Europe, North America, China, and the Rest of World (ROW). Other features in this report include the following -

- Key industry players.

- Advances in technologies and products.



Report Includes

- 185 data tables, 12 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for advanced medical dressings

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Market share analysis of the advanced medical dressings by material, application, function and region

- Detailed description of occlusive, hydrogel and hydrophilic/absorptive dressings; coverage of dressing products and their producers and information on available advanced medical dressings in the market

- Identification of drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the market and analysis of the regulatory and environmental developments in the advanced medical dressings market

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry including 3M, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec, Johnson & Johnson, Paul Hartmann, and Smith & Nephew



Summary

The global market for advanced medical dressings reached $REDACTED in 2019, but declined to $REDACTED in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The following summary table and figure show the estimates and forecasts of market values by two major categories by the way they function: interactive dressings and bioactive dressings.



Interactive dressings facilitate wound healing by altering the environment and interacting with the wound surface to optimize the healing process.Interactive dressings include foam, film, hydrogels, and hydrocolloids.



These contrast with traditional dressings that provide cover over the wound, e.g., gauze and tulle dressings.



Bioactive dressings are produced from biomaterials that play an important role in the healing process.These dressings are known for their biocompatibility, biodegradability and nontoxic nature and are derived generally from natural tissues or artificial sources such as collagen, hyaluronic acid, chitosan, and elastin.



This category also includes human skin equivalent (HSE).

