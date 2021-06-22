New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097053/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026.It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for far-field speech and voice recognition in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.



Summary

Far-field speech and voice recognition is used to recognize a user’s voice in a noisy environment based on speaker localization using microphone arrays.The speaker location is estimated by the direction of arrival method, then noise cancellation and beamforming technologies are applied to separate the target speech signal from noise.



The accuracy of speech and voice recognition has witnessed significant growth due to the inclusions of artificial intelligence and machine learning.



The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) has resulted in many technological challenges and innovations in smart home technologies.AI voice recognition technology in smart home devices supports key technologies such as far-field sound pick-up, instant-on, multi-turn dialogue interaction and voiceprint recognition.



AI-powered smart speakers such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are resulting in tremendous investment due to their applications in smart homes for controlling lights, fans, security cameras, TV and so forth.



The rapid development of deep learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (MI) technology has increased the adoption of smart devices in various industries.Thus, the adoption of advanced technologies has led to the expansion of the far-field speech and voice recognition system market.



Moreover, industry players such as Texas Instruments and Qualcomm are heavily investing in R&D activities to improve the quality of far-field recognition. Enhancement of the performance and efficiency of smart devices is predicted to propel market growth in coming years.



The global market for far-field speech and voice recognition system was valued at $REDACTED in 2020 and is forecast to reach $REDACTED by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period.The far-field speech and voice recognition system market is influenced by factors such as the growing impact of front-end hardware components on the accuracy of speech and voice recognition and growth in voice control-based smart speakers.



Increasing deployment of far-field voice recognition systems in smart home devices and in-vehicle infotainment systems provides major growth opportunities in the market. However, accuracy issues in far-field speech and voice recognition systems in noisy and harsh environments will act as a restraint on the growth of the market.



In this report, the global far-field speech and voice recognition system market is segmented by component, application, microphone solution and geography.The far-field speech and voice recognition system market by component is categorized into microphone array, DSP and software.



The software segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the far-field speech and voice recognition system market.



Based on components, the far-field speech and voice recognition market has been segmented into microphones, digital signal processors (DSP) and software.Based on application, the market has been segment into smart TV/STB, robotics, smart speakers, automotive, smart thermostats and others.



Based on microphone solutions, the market has been segmented into single microphone, linear arrays and circular arrays. Geographical coverage of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (South America, Middle East and Africa).

