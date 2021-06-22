New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flow Batteries: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097051/?utm_source=GNW





In terms of battery technology, the market for flow batteries is segmented into -

- Vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB).

- Zinc bromine (ZnBr) flow battery.

- Other batteries.



In terms of application, the market for flow batteries is segmented into -

- Load shifting.

- Peaking capacity.

- Microgrid formation.

- Others.



In terms of end-use, the market for flow batteries is segmented into -

- Utility.

- Commercial.

- Residential.



Summary

Flow batteries are electrochemical storage batteries that have gained significant traction in recent years and are seen as a promising emerging storage technology apart from lithium-ion batteries.As the demand for energy storage technologies continues to rise due to increased electricity generation from renewable energy sources like solar and wind, players as well as the consumers are exploring different categories of batteries suited for their purpose.



Currently, Lithium-ion batteries dominate the electrochemical batteries space, whereas pumped hydro segment is still the largest segment for energy storage technologies. There are many emerging technologies such as flywheels, supercapacitors and solid state batteries among others that have specific properties and are suitable for specific applications.



Among them, flow batteries are gaining significant traction due to their suitability for large-scale storage applications.Flow batteries also are among the safest batteries and have a long life-cycle, making them highly suitable for large-scale long-term storage applications.



Advancements in flow battery technologies are reducing system costs, which is another favorable indicator for flow battery users.Furthermore, China’s deployment of large-scale flow battery projects has led to speculations and optimism for the global adoption of flow batteries.



However, the flow batteries industry still has not been fully commercialized due to the high installation and maintenance cost of flow batteries.



Among flow battery technologies, vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB) dominate the flow battery industry due to superior technology and the product’s significant adoption by China.Also, the properties of vanadium electrolyte are highly suitable for flow battery technology and attaining a long-life product cycle.



Because flow batteries require a large-scale setup and economically feasible with large-scale applications, they are suitable for grid scale-operations or at electricity generation centers.Therefore, load shifting and peaking capacity currently are the biggest application segments for flow batteries.



For similar reasons, the utility segment is the largest end-use segment in the market for flow batteries.



Asia-Pacific leads all regions in flow battery consumption.China is the largest consumer of flow batteries due to significant vanadium raw material availability and the country’s leading technology.



In other countries, flow batteries are steadily gaining traction.Currently, several startups and small-scale industries are operating in this space.



Large-scale companies like Lockheed Martin are conducting significant research that might lead to its entry into the market for flow batteries.



Redflow, ESS Inc., Vionx Energy, Unienergy Technologies, EnerVault Corp., Primus Power, Sumitomo, Electric Industries Ltd., ViZn Energy, Younicos inc., Primus Power are major companies operating in the market for flow batteries.

