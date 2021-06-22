New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare-Acquired Infection: Devices, Pharmaceuticals, and Environmental Products" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0619272/?utm_source=GNW





Within each type of treatment, regional analyses will focus on the Americas (i.e., Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Central America and South America), EMRA (i.e., Europe, the Middle East, Russia and Africa) and Asia-Pacific (i.e., Japan, China, India, other Western Pacific countries such as Australia and New Zealand, and other Southeast Asian countries).



- An updated review of the global healthcare-acquired infection (HCAI)-control market

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of select antimicrobials drugs and environment sterilization/disinfection products currently used or under development for treatment of healthcare-associated infections

- Market outlook and forecast trends of pharmaceutical treatment (antimicrobials and vaccines), environment treatment (disinfectants, sterilization systems etc.) and provisions in medical devices (catheters, patient ventilation devices, sterile intravenous [IV] filters) that prevent the occurrence of nosocomial infections

- Estimation of the market size and revenue forecasts for HCAI-control market, and corresponding market share analysis by key market segments — technology type, application, and geography

- Discussion of the key market dynamics, industry structure, regulatory approval, market deterrents, unmet needs and other factors driving opportunities in microbiology research

- A look at the pipeline products for antimicrobial resistance (AMR), hospital surveillance methods and tools used to control HCAI infections

- Review of the U.S. patent grants for innovations in infectious diseases control and viral infections

- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including 3M, Merck, Novartis’, Pfizer, Roche, and Sanofi

