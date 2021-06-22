Fertilizer Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global fertilizer market size is set to witness a lucrative growth during the forecast period as younger generation across the globe today are more health conscious. They are quite concerned about the quality of foods they consume daily and are increasingly demanding transparency about the type of ingredient and the percentage of chemicals like pesticides and food preservatives used in their food items.

These facts help them make informed decisions, which lead to rising adoption of food produce that are chemical-free and organic in nature. It has eventually driven the production of organic fertilizers that don’t just produce nutritious food items but are beneficial for the overall health of the soil and plants as well.

Dry fertilizers will drive Europe industry trends:

Europe fertilizer market valuation is expected to reach $32 million by 2027. Dry fertilizers will play a vital role in promoting the development of this industry. This is because these fertilizers use a slow-release technique which means that it is mixed into the soil and then it gradually releases its nutrients over time, thereby feeding the soil and keeping it fertile for longer periods of time.

They keep the nutrition in the crops intact as well with this technique as they derive their nutrition from this fertilizer for a longer duration. Other important features that work in the favor of demand for dry fertilizers is that they are quite cost-effective as compared to their alternatives and are easier to store as well.

Consistent importance of European agriculture sector:

Fertilizers will be increasingly used in agricultural activities in Europe, thanks to their growing use in the production of staple foods of the region like wheat, millets, rice (paddy), barley, maize and many others. Fertilizers are increasingly being adopted to not just produce nutritious crops, but to enhance the overall soil quality as well. The natural elements found in the soil like nitrogen and potassium are vital for keeping the crops and soil healthy. These nutrients get depleted over time due to aggressive agricultural practices, and this is where fertilizers help as they keep replenishing these natural properties of the soil from time to time.

China among the largest producers of fertilizers in Asia Pacific:

Asia Pacific fertilizer market size will be worth more than $104.5 billion by 2027. China held the largest share of 41% in 2019 alone. One of the major reasons for this is the support shown by the Chinese government to help the agriculture sector progress by way of introducing new and increasing the existing subsidies for different types of fertilizers. The investments made by the authorities in fertilizers sector has seen a spike as well because of the increasing demand among customers to consume high-quality agricultural produce.

All these efforts taken by them have encouraged fertilizer producers to increase their production capacity with the help of these financial aids. It has even encouraged the production of phosphate fertilizers that are high in demand because of their beneficial properties.

Demand for organic fertilizers will increase in Asia Pacific:

The percentage of consumers demanding nutrient-rich and chemical-free food has increased tremendously in the past few years. Today, more and more people are becoming health conscious and want to lead healthier and longer lives. This has made organic fertilizers a much better alternative to the chemical ones as the former are made from natural ingredients. On the other hand, consumption of foods saturated with chemical fertilizers can lead to health issues like blood pressure, diabetes and kidney-related ailments.

One of the best features that makes organic fertilizers a better option in comparison with inorganic ones is that it not only produces healthy and high-quality crops but even improves the overall health of the soil as well. It enhances the fertility and water retention levels of the soil which automatically leads to greater yields in terms of quality and quantity.

Strong horticulture industry across Asia Pacific:

Horticulture applications will showcase promising prospects for augmenting Asia Pacific fertilizer market share in the future. In fact, this segment alone captured nearly 48% of the entire market during 2019 and is expected to do well in the future as well. Some important reasons for this are that on one hand, the production of fruits and vegetables have increased in several countries across the region, which is leading to rise in the production of fertilizers to cater to the growing demand for them.

On the other hand, the governments across APAC region are encouraging horticulture activities and are even introducing favorable policies regarding the same. The Indian government, in the year 2020, issued rules and regulations to form Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs). These FPOs will play a key role in promoting the field of horticulture in the coming years. The efforts will ultimately lead to increase in the size of fertilizer market in Asia Pacific.

Liquid fertilizers see surge in demand across North America:

North America fertilizer market will cross valuation of $27 billion by 2027. Liquid and dry fertilizers are some of the popular product categories of this market. Out of these, liquid fertilizers will rise in demand among consumers in North America. This form of fertilizer can be used in a variety of forms and has various benefits for the end-users. Some of these are easier handling, uniform application and easier to blend with the soil. It uses lesser water as compared to the dry fertilizer, which is quite useful for regions facing water shortage.

COVID impact on North America fertilizer market:

The COVID-19 pandemic may have impeded the growth of the market in North America. Governments across the region had imposed several movement restrictions and lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus. This could have severely affected regional industry due to lack of manpower and raw materials.

Several companies cut down on the production and supply of their fertilizers. However, with the ease in restrictions and increase in the percentage of population being vaccinated, this industry is gradually reopening and picking up pace to cater to the increasing food demand among consumers.

