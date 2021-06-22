New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Market: Focus on Offering, Technology, Indication, Application, End User, Unmet Demand, Cost-Benefit Analysis, and Over 16 Countries’ Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079772/?utm_source=GNW

• Offering (Hardware and Software-a-a-Service (SaaS))

• Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Other Technologies)

• Indication (Cardiology, Orthopedics, Urology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, and Others)

• Application (Training, Diagnosis, Surgical Planning and Rehabilitation, Outcomes and Risk Analysis, Integration and Connectivity, and Others)

• End User (Hospitals and Others (Including Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Standalone, and Specialized Facilities))



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S., and Canada

• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest-of-Latin America

• Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa



Market Growth Drivers



• Growth in Funding for AI

• Growing Adoption of AI-Enabled Technologies in Healthcare Settings

• Advancement in Robotics and Medical Visualization Technologies

• Benefits of Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Surgeries Over Conventional Surgeries



Market Challenges



• Lack of a Well-Defined Regulatory Framework in Regions

• Limited Studies and Data on the Efficiency of AI in Operating Rooms



Market Opportunities



• Leverage AI to Enhance Remote Surgical Capabilities

• Leveraging Business Synergies for Capability and Portfolio Enhancement



Key Companies Profiled



Activ Surgical, Inc., Brainomix Ltd, Caresyntax, Inc., DeepOR S.A.S, ExplORer Surgical Corp., Holo Surgical Inc., LeanTaaS Inc., Medtronic Plc, Proximie, Scalpel Limited, and Theator Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of AI in operating room?

• What are the key regulations governing the AI in operating room market in key regions?

• What are the technological developments expected to have the maximum influence on the global AI in operating room market?

• Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global AI in operating room market currently?

• How do end users of artificial intelligence in operating rooms perceive the technology?

• What are the key business models being followed by the key players in the market?

• What are some of the major factors expected to influence the growth of the adoption of AI in operating room across the globe?

• What are the key strategies incorporated by leading players in the global AI in operating room market landscape?

• What is the current revenue contribution for the different product types in the global AI in operating room market, and what are the expected modifications in the forecast period?



Key USPs of the Report



Following are some of the key contents of the report:

• Funding Scenario

This section encompasses a description of the current funding landscape in the global AI in operating room space for key players.



• Cost-Benefit Analysis

This section comprises information on the break-even timelines and differences in costs in a facility with the integration of AI as compared to facilities without AI.



• Patent Scenario

This section encompasses a description of the current patent landscape in the field of AI in operating room.



• Regulatory Framework

This section comprises information on the regulatory framework for various regulatory bodies associated with granting approval to AI platforms/technologies for application in the operating room.



• Impact of COVID-19



This section of the report encompasses the following:

o Impact on AI adoption in surgery

o Future impact (short- and long-term)

o Key developments during the COVID-19 pandemic



In addition, the report provides:

• A detailed analysis and growth forecast (2021-2030) for different market segments

• Recent developments and trends in the global market landscape

• Factors promoting and inhibiting the market growth

• Case studies to assess the key strategies adopted by some of the highly funded players in the market



Expert Quote



“I think these are exciting times. Not considering the buzz around AI, ultimately, it is an enabler to do things at scale and quickly. It needs to serve a higher purpose that provides surgeons or other stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem with value. The real value that a company provides with AI is the key component. This technology can be leveraged to tackle the disparity in the world of surgery”.



Scope of the Global AI in Operating Room Market



The purpose of the study is to enable the reader to gain a holistic view of the global AI in operating room market by each of the aforementioned segments.



The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the global AI in operating room market, including a thorough analysis of the applications.The study also provides market and business-related information on various products, applications, technologies, and end users.



The report considers software solutions and hardware solutions integrated with AI.



Key Companies in the Global AI in Operating Room Market



Some of the key players contributing to the global AI in operating room market include Activ Surgical, Inc., Brainomix Ltd, Caresyntax, Inc., DeepOR S.A.S, ExplORer Surgical Corp., Holo Surgical Inc., LeanTaaS Inc., Medtronic Plc, Proximie, Scalpel Limited, and Theator Inc.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• U.K.

• Nordic Countries

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia and New Zealand

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest-of-Latin-America

• Middle East and Africa

