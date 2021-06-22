New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vitamin and Minerals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097047/?utm_source=GNW

The global vitamin and minerals market is expected to decline from $18.14 billion in 2020 to $17.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.3%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $22.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The vitamins and mineral supplements market consists of sales of vitamins and mineral supplements that improve the health and wellness of the population.The sales comprise of revenue generated by the establishments manufacturing vitamins and minerals.



Vitamins and mineral supplements are available without a prescription and come in tablets, powders or liquids and provide sufficient vital nutrients and minerals that preserve or boost an individual’s health.



The vitamins and mineral supplements market covered in this report is segmented by type into multivitamin; single vitamin; multi mineral; single mineral. It is also segmented by application into energy & weight management; general health; bone & joint health; gastrointestinal health; immunity; cardiac health; diabetes; anti-cancer; others, by distribution channel into pharmacies & drug stores; supermarkets & hypermarkets; online channels, and by end-user into adults; geriatric; pregnant women; children; infants.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The disruptions in supply chains for the production of supplements are a key factor hampering the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market.COVID-19 outbreak has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities.



The entire supply chain from production to international trade has been impacted.The economic crisis due to COVID-19 is also impacting dietary supplements by disrupting distribution networks.



The supplements, which are economically important, have a fragile supply chain and failure in any stage of the supply chain from farms to dealers, haulers and distributors to manufacturers-can disrupt the entire chain.International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) has gathered evidence of major disruptions to livestock production in China, and vegetables and fruits in Ethiopia, whereas Indian news reported a full-blown collapse in the production of dairy products, which is especially worrying the countries where milk and milk products remain key sources of primary nutrients for young children.



Therefore, disruptions in supply chains for nutrient-rich foods are expected to hinder the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market.



In April 2020, American Regent Inc, a US manufacturer of pharmaceuticals for human and veterinary use with manufacturing sites in New York and Ohio, acquired Daiichi Sankyo for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition increases American Regent’s production and provides the opportunity to explore other products to manufacture, allowing the company to continue to find innovative ways of responding to customer needs.



Daiichi Sankyo is a pharmaceutical company with its corporate origin in Japan.



The growing use of dietary supplements in the modern lifestyle is a key factor driving the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market.Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining immune system balance, and supplementation with the micronutrients such as vitamins C and D, Zinc and omega fatty acids within recommended upper safety limits is a safe, effective and low-cost strategy to help support optimal immune function in patients fighting COVID-19 and other respiratory tract diseases.



In the case of COVID-19 patients, a variety of high-protein and fibre foods, including cookies, bread and rolls, have been developed by the Indian Research Institute.For example, to improve children’s immunity, dietary supplement company Avida Health has launched a chocolate ball functional food in Singapore.



A nutritional focus on the immune system could help minimize the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic and other infections. Therefore, the implementation of dietary supplements in the lifestyle is expected to drive the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market.



The consumer preference moving towards organic supplements is a key trend in the vitamins and mineral supplement market.There was a suggested transition towards vegan & organic food in 2020, and this trend will shortly become a lifestyle for many people as COVID-19 is taking the world by storm.



As a lot of people globally believe that the COVID crisis is associated with the consumption of animal meat, people will become more cautious of the food they consume and this can result in a significant rise in the demand for organic and vegan food products.Many small and medium enterprises have started to promote plant-based goods and diets in the product space.



The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating the trend for organic food supplements.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

