Disposable Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The global disposable hospital supplies market is expected to grow from $22.38 billion in 2020 to $26.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $36.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The disposable hospital supplies market consists of the sale of disposable hospital supplies and related services. Disposable hospital supplies are products manufactured for single usage and include supplies such as face masks, gowns and gloves among others.



The disposable hospital supplies market covered in this report is segmented by type into gloves; drapes; gowns; needles; syringes; procedure kits and trays; bandages; masks. It is also segmented by product into diagnostic supplies; dialysis consumables; radiology consumables; infusion products; incubation & ventilation supplies; hypodermic products; sterilization consumables; non-woven medical supplies; wound care consumables; others, and by end-users into hospitals; clinics/physician offices; assisted living centers & nursing homes; ambulatory surgery centers; research institutes.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The government agencies are extending support to PPE manufacturers and suppliers to ensure the smooth flow of medical supplies.For instance, UNICEF launched a joint tender in April for PPE supplies during 2020 on behalf of several UN organizations.



The government initiatives to help medical supplies manufacturers and suppliers are likely to play a vital role in aiding the manufacture of essential medical supplies, which in turn, is predicted to shape the disposable hospital supplies market in the forthcoming years.



Rising environmental concerns associated with the improper disposal of non-reusable hospital supplies is expected to limit the growth of the disposable hospital supplies market.In healthcare facilities, disposable gloves and gowns are widely used to maintain a sterile environment and reduce the risk of spreading infections during the pandemic.



Improper disposal of supplies including gloves, gowns, masks and other personal protective equipment used during the monitoring and treatment of COVID-affected patients poses a high risk of virus spread.Environmental regulatory bodies are imposing stringent rules for proper and managed disposal of hospital wastes.



For instance, in the USA, contaminated gloves are disposed of in orange-lidded containers or orange bags based on the law guidance laid by the Royal College of Nursing.



In April 2020, Eclipse Automation Inc. announced collaboration with Harmontronics Automation of Suzhou, China to manufacture, distribute and sell the Harmontronics fully automated N95 Vertical Flat-Fold Respirator Mask production line system across North America. Harmontronics Automation is a factory automation solution provider for small and precise product manufacturing.



The increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the globe is projected to surge the demand for disposable hospital supplies.The rapid surge in coronavirus cases is generating huge demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other disposable supplies to protect healthcare workers from infections in their daily operations.



According to the World Health Organization report published on the 3rd July 2020, there were 10,719,946 COVID-19 confirmed cases including 323,412 deaths globally. Therefore, the rise in the number of cases across the globe and the growing need for healthcare workers to be protected against the spread of the virus are anticipated to boost the demand for disposable hospital supplies market over the forecast period.



The increase in production capacities by various players dealing in disposable hospital supplies market amid coronavirus outbreak is a leading trend shaping the growth of the industry. For instance, on 15th May 2020, Honeywell announced plans to build a new production line in Scotland, UK with the capacity of producing 4.5 million FFP3 and FFP2 disposable face masks every month. These masks are likely to assist the UK government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Thus, the expansion of production capacities to meet the increased demand for disposable medical supplies is projected to generate higher revenues for the market during 2020.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

