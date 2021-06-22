New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097031/?utm_source=GNW

71 billion in 2020 to $1.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.3%. The decline is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering slowly from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.6%.



The anti-thyroid drugs market consists of sales of anti-thyroid drugs and related services which are used for the treatment of hyperthyroidism.Hyperthyroidism is caused by over production of thyroid hormones in children, adults and pregnant women.



Anti-thyroid class of drugs are also called thionamides which block the formation of thyroid hormone from over active thyroid gland.



The anti-thyroid drugs market covered in the report is segmented by drug type into thionamides (inhibition of hormone synthesis), iodides (inhibition of hormone release); by route of administration into oral, intravenous, others; by distribution channel into wholesaler/distributors, retail chain, online distribution, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The anti-thyroid drugs market is being restrained by the side effects of medication used to treat hyperthyroidism condition.There are many side effects associated with the medication used to treat hyperthyroidism.



For instance, according to a study it was found that two most commonly used anti-thyroid medications propylthiouracil (PTU) and methimazole (MMI) causes hepatotoxicity and death in children and major abnormalities in the fetus.



Graves’ disease is one of the direct causes of hyperthyroidism and the incidence of Graves’ disease increasing. In 2018, nearly 384,500 people were suffering from Graves’ disease in the seven major market across the globe and the USA accounted for the highest reported cases with a prevalence of 1.2%. Owing to the rising number of Grave’s disease, people suffering from hyperthyroidism is also increasing. This results in the overall growth in the demand for anti-thyroid drugs thereby driving the market.



Associations for thyroid care are launching initiatives to spread more awareness about thyroid disorders, update on the recent treatment methods and other summaries regarding various research on thyroid disorders.In the USA, nearly 60% of population suffering from hyperthyroidism are unaware and remain undiagnosed.



To curb these issues, associations including American Thyroid Association (ATA) are making an impact by educating people about thyroid disorders.Similarly, the Thyroid foundation of Canada has also initiated awareness to awaken public interest and awareness about thyroid diseases including hyperthyroidism.



Other associations that are launching initiatives and awareness programs include American Academy of Otolaryngology, British Thyroid Foundation among others.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097031/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________