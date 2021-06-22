New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097030/?utm_source=GNW

The global urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market is expected to decline from $0.1 billion in 2020 to $0.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10%. The decline is mainly due to deferment of treatments due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to fall in demand for the equipment. The market is expected to reach $0.13 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.6%.



The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market consists of sales of urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment and related services.Urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment industry generates revenues by developing devices and equipment’s used for the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence.



Urinary incontinence (UI), also known as involuntary urination, is defined as an uncontrolled leakage of urine caused due to overactive bladder.It can affect both men as well as women.



Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) is caused because of the defects in the supporting structures of the vagina.Depending on the size and location of the defect, the functions of the organs contained within the female pelvis can alter their normal functioning.



The device market deals with medical devices such as Urinary Catheters, Vaginal Slings, External Urinary Incontinence Devices and others.



The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market covered in the report is segmented by type into urinary incontinence devices, pelvic organ prolapse devices; by urinary incontinence devices: artificial urinary sphincters, electrical stimulation devices, urethral slings, catheters; by pelvic organ prolapse devices into vaginal mesh, vaginal pessary; by incontinence type into stress incontinence, urge incontinence, overflow incontinence, functional incontinence; by end user into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home use.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ proplapse devices and equipment market is being restrained by rising health issues due to the use of vaginal mesh for the treatment of UI and POP.Regulatory agencies such as FDA and NICE have devised new guidelines for the manufacturers to address these concerns.



The vaginal mesh implants generally uses Polypropylene layer over the implants.Such vaginal mesh implants containing Polypropylene have caused severe medical complications in millions of women across the world, therefore, manufacturers are now forced to develop an alternative material, such as polyurethane, which is better suited to be used by women without any health complications for treatment of pelvic organ prolapse and urine incontinence.



For instance, on March 8 2019, C.R. Bard, one of the major players of urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment industry, announced its exit from the market of manufacturing and sale of vaginal mesh products in all markets worldwide after facing lawsuits from various women campaign groups across the globe. These concerns about the safety of vaginal mesh are resulting in stringent manufacturing regulations and affecting sales, thus restraining the UI and POP devices and equipment market.



The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ proplapse devices and equipment industry is characterized by the increased use of several new technologies in recent years.There is a wide range of devices being developed to treat both POP and urinary incontinence.



For instance, The Lyrette™ transurethral SUI system led by Verathon Medical UK Ltd, is the only FDA approved treatment used for treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) among women.



Devices such as such as Lyrette™ transurethral SUI system are used for procedures for incontinence.The treatment through Lyretter does not require the use of anesthesia or surgery instead it uses radiofrequency energy to tighten the tissue of the bladder.



For the treatment of POP, companies are now focusing on using native tissue prolapse repair procedures instead of vaginal mesh after the adverse health issues from the usage of vaginal mesh were highlighted.



Increased prevalence rate for Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) as well as for urinary incontinence (UI) disorders has been driving the growth of urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse (POP) devices and equipment market.The increasing prevalence rate has led the manufacturers towards developing more accurate and efficient devices for the treatment of these disorders.



The POP affects women of all ages, however, the old age women are more prone to POP disorders. According to the US FDA reports, the number of women who have POP is expected to increase by 46%, to 4.9 million, by 2050. According to a report published by the American Urological Association (AUA/SUFU), the prevalence of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in women was repoted to be as high as 49%. The prevalence rate of stress urinary incontinence is high in poor nutritional status group, as it results in weakness of pelvic supports. This high prevalence rate is driving the demand for medical equipment for urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.



Regulatory bodies, such as the FDA in the US, regulates the manufacturing and safety guidelines for devices and equipment related to urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse disorders.For instance, manufacturers are required to obtain pre market clearance (510(k)) of the tools specifically for implanting surgical mesh.



FDA requires the manufacturers in urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment industry to conduct post market studies to check the specific safety and effectiveness concerns related to surgical mesh used for the repair of POP. For example, FDA regulations resulted in many companies taking down their product completely from the market and made companies like Coloplast and Acell to discontinue marketing of their products- Coloplast’s Restorelle DirectFix Posterior and Acell Matristem’s Pelvic Floor Repair Matrix respectively.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

