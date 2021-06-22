New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097029/?utm_source=GNW

9 billion in 2020 to $2.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.7%. The slow decline is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to deferment of immunocompromised treatments. The market is expected to reach $3.1 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 1.9%.



The gastric cancer drugs market consists of sales of drugs for gastric cancer. Gastric cancer, also known as stomach cancer, is the formation of abnormal cells on the lining of stomach resulting in stomach pain and indigestion.



The market covered in this report is segmented by type into doxorubicin hydrochloride, sunitinib, docetaxel, mitomycin, fluorouracil, imatinib, trastuzumab; by end user into hospitals, clinics, others; by route of administration into oral, parenteral.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Stringent regulations and policies for approval of the drugs restrain the market for gastric cancer drugs.Different regions have their own set of rules, guidelines and regulations set by their respective drugs regulation board.



For example, the USFDA regulations for American pharmaceuticals states various conditions with regards to safety and effectiveness of the drug as well as certain labeling requirements.Similarly, the European medicines agency (EMA) gives licenses to the approved drugs before they can be marketed or commercialized in the European continent.



Teysuno, a drug for advanced gastric cancer can be only obtained through a valid prescription and the protocol is that every company must assess the effects of using Teysuno and must list out the precautions to be taken by patients and healthcare providers to minimize any possible side effects. These regulations hinder the growth of the gastric cancer drugs market.



Many companies are using combination therapies to cure gastric cancer.Combination therapies help in treating patients with two or more drugs for a single disease and help in better treating the patients.



For instance, in 2019, the USFDA has approved Taiho Oncology Inc’s combined product LONSURF trifluridine/tipiracil for pre-treated metastatic gastric cancer. This approval is significant for patients living with advanced gastric or GEJ (gastroesophageal junction) adenocarcinoma who have limited effective treatment options after failure of standard treatment options. Advances in the drugs for treatment of gastric cancer will have a positive influence on the gastric cancer drugs’ market



On April 2019, AstraZeneca, a multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company acquired Daiichi Sankyo for $1.35 billion. This acquisition will help AstraZeneca to jointly develop drug Trastuzumab Deruxtecan with Daiichi Sankyo. This drug would help to treat people suffering from breast and gastric cancer. Daiichi Sankyo headquarted at Japan is a global pharmaceutical company which offers innovative products and a robust pipeline for cancer treatment.



Increasing number of obesity cases and smoking population increased number of people suffering from gastric cancer.Consuming tobacco and following diet unhealthy diet increases the risk of stomach cancer.



According to the estimates of American Institute for Cancer Research for 2020, about 27,600 cases of stomach cancer will be diagnosed (16,980 in men and 10,620 in women). Increase in number of cases in gastric cancer will drive the market for gastric cancer drugs.



The gastric cancer drugs market is regulated by government agencies such as European Medicines Agency (EMA), USFDA (the US food and drug ministration), and others.For instance, FDA’s Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulation lays down minimum requirements for the methods and facilities used in manufacturing, processing, and packing of a drug product and ensures the quality of drugs produced by manufacturers.



Moreover, FDA’s guidance provides recommendations to applicants for cancer clinical trials and shows support in new drug applications (NDAs), biologics license applications (BLAs), or supplemental applications.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097029/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________