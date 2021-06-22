New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097028/?utm_source=GNW

82 billion in 2020 to $1.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.6%. The decline is mainly due to deferment of treatments due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to fall in demand for the equipment. The market is expected to reach $2.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The urinary stone treatment devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of urinary stone treatment devices and related services which are used in the treatment and management of stones formed in the kidneys and urinary tract.Stones are made of minerals in the urine that form crystals and grow into stones.



About 85% of the stones are made of calcium, and the remaining portion composed of various substances including cysteine, uric acid or struvite.



The market covered in this report is segmented by products into extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy devices, holmium laser devices, intracorporeal lithotripsy devices, stone retrieval devices, ureteral stents; by end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Lack of public awarenes and proper knowledge about the problems associated with urinary stone diseases, particularly in the under-developed countries acts as a major factor hindering the market growth.This lack of proper knowledge becomes a roadblock for the Urinary stone treatment device manufacturers because of many cases being unnoticed/unaddressed which amount to decrease in demand for these devices.



For instance, according to a study conducted in Saudi Arabia, 44% of the participants had a family member suffering from urinary stone disease and 9.6% had urinary stones themselves, which suggests high prevalence of the ailment in the country. But there was an incidence of lack of awareness and misconceptions among the people in most parts of that region.



In March 2019, with reference to a field corrective action sent by Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency(MRHA), a regulatory body for medical devices of the UK, C.R Bard, a subsidiary of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) removed its Women’s Pelvic Organ Prolapse and Stress Urinary Incontinence Mesh devices from the European market. This initiative of ceasing production and distribution of these devices and a removal of these products from hospitals and distribution centers was done in order to protect patient and user safety from these devices. Similarly in August 2018, ConvaTec, recalled its specific suction catheters, gastroenteral tubes, intermittent urology catheters and sterile urine drainage bags in order to avoid patient risk of developing infection.



The increasing prevalence of Kidney Stones, specially in the geriatric population is driving the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market growth.The incidence of urolithiasis is reported to be increasing across the globe.



According to a study, about 30% people around the world are obese and nearly 900 million people are geriatrics which is expected to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030. The incidence of kidney stones is globally increasing with an estimated prevalence ranging up to 15%. According to a Robotic Stone survey, the probability of stone formation in Saudi Arabia is 20.1% and 13% in the USA. Stone diseases or urolithiasis are frequent in aging population. Asia Pacific is presently home to more than half of the world’s aging population above 60 years and the number is expected to rise to 2.45 billion by 2050.



Companies in the industry are investing in advanced laser technology and robot assisted surgeries to treat urolithiasis.Urolithiasis is a disease condition where calculi or stones are formed in the kidney, bladder, and urinary tract of the human body.



Urolithiasis open surgeries areincreasingly conducted with the help of minimally invasive procedures, advanced lasers, enhanced surgical tools and robot-assisted devices to reduce hospitalization time, less invasive and enable a shorter bladder catheterization time. For instance, Boston Scientific Co. is investing by way of an agreement with Lumenis, a company offering minimally-invasive clinical solutions, and holmium laser technology, to use and leverage the benefits of advanced laser technology.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



