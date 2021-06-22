New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097025/?utm_source=GNW

76 billion in 2020 to $14.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8%. The slow growth is mainly due to defering treatments that led to fall in the demand for drugs. The market is expected to reach $16.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.



The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market consists of sales of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy and related services.The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy are used to treat patients with growth hormone deficiency caused due to conditions such as dwarfism or menopause (a condition which describes changes a woman goes through when her menstruating cycle stops).



The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy help to replace low level hormones from the body, maintain growth hormone deficiency and prevent women from vaginal dryness, mood swings, weakening of bones and others.



The market covered in this report is segmented by therapy type into estrogen replacement therapy, human growth hormone (HGH) replacement therapy, thyroid replacement therapy, testosterone replacement therapy; by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies; by application into hypothyroidism, male hypogonadism, growth hormone deficiency, menopause, others; by route of administration into oral, parental, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing occurrence of side effects due to the intake of drugs for hormonal deficiency may hinder growth of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market.The side effects include vagina dryness, irregular heartbeat, breast swelling, osteoporosis (weakening of bones) and other effects when women undergo hormonal replacement therapy.



High dosage of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy may cause rapid heartbeat, bloating (a build-up of gas in the stomach and intestines), nausea, indigestion, vaginal bleeding, blood clots, heart attack, breast cancer and others.According to an online study, decrease in the intake of drugs for combined hormone therapy showed a decrease in breast cancer cases by 126,000 and cardiovascular disease cases by 76,000.



Thus, the increasing side effects of drugs hinders the growth of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy.



Companies in the industry are increasingly developing of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy with better safety profiles and novel drug delivery mechanisms.The drug delivery mechanisms include transdermal estrogen, varginal estrogen and others.



Transdermal estrogen drug delivery is in the form of estradiol transdermal gel, patch, and spray that are used to treat symptoms of menopause, vaginal dryness, itching, burning and others occur due to low estrogen levels.Varginal estrogen in the form of cream, vaginal ring, vaginal tablets are used to get the hormone estrogen into the system.



For instance, Novo Nordisk, a multinational pharmaceutical company provides novel drug delivery mechanisms and low dose drugs for hormonal replacement therapy (HRT) to cater to the rising demand of patient needs. Some of the brands offering of novel drugs include Climara, Divigel, Elestrin, Esclim, Estraderm, Estrasorb, EstroGel, Evamist, Oesclim, Rhoxal-Estradiol Derm 50, Vivelle 100 Mcg, Estradot Transdermal Therapeutic System and others.



Increasing population of aging and postmenopausal women is driving the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market growth.Hormonal replacement therapy drugs such as Estrogen, Progestin and others are used to treat medical conditions caused due to menopausal conditions.



According to a report by The Indian Menopause Society, New Delhi, in India there are 65 million women over the menopausal age affected with menopausal symptoms.According to European Menopause and Andropause Society (EMAS) report, women aged over 60 are expected to reach over 1 billion by 2050.



In South Korea, the female population is expected to exceed male population by 2060, out of which 59.6% of female population is expected to suffer from postmenopausal symptoms. Thus, growing women population suffering from menopausal symptoms and aging population drives the market for hormonal replacement therapy drugs market.



Department Of Health And Human Services of Food And Drug Administration (FDA), a federal agency, is a regulatory body monitoring, controlling and regulating the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market.In April 2018, FDA’s Department Of Health And Human Services has revised the requirements of specific hormone-containing drug products for human use.



These hormones include estrogens, progestin’s, androgens, anabolic steroids, adrenal corticosteroids, and synthetic analogs. The purpose of the revisal of existing regulations by FDA is to establish effectiveness and ensure safety for any over-the-counter drug use of these ingredients.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097025/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________