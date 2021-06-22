$14.97 Billion Global Polyurethane Elastomers Industry to 2028 - Featuring DuPont, Bayer CropScience and 3M Among Others

Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Elastomers Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Additives (Pigments, Blowing Agents, Fillers, Smoke Retardants, Flame Retardants), By Type, By Application (Footwear, Automotive And Transportation, Industrial Machinery, And Building And Construction), Global Forecast To " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing consumption of polyurethane elastomers in various end-use industries due to features such as easy processing, versatility, stability, and superior mechanical properties is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 14.97 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends - Increasing investments and focus on production of bio-based polyurethane elastomers to comply with regulations.



The global polyurethane elastomers market size is expected to reach USD 22.57 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The global polyurethane elastomers market growth can be primarily attributed to growing population globally, and rising disposable income, particularly in developing countries. These factors have a direct impact on growth of construction activities, automobile sales, and footwear sales. Thus, increasing consumption of polyurethanes in aforementioned industries is driving market growth.



Fluctuating prices of crude oil could hamper market growth to a certain extent. However, increasing focus of major players on manufacturing bio-based polyurethane elastomers is expected to create revenue opportunities, thereby driving growth of the global polyurethane elastomers market in the years to come.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the type segments, the thermoset-polyurethane elastomers segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020.

Among the additives segments, the pigment additives segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020.

Among the application segments, the automotive & transportation segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, due to constantly growing automotive industry, coupled with growing associated polymer requirement for various applications in the automotive industry.

The Europe market accounted for substantially large revenue share in 2020, due to presence of major automotive manufacturers in European countries.

Companies profiled in the report include BASF SE, DuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, Bayer CropScience Limited, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Accella Polyurethane Systems LLC, P+S Polyurethan-Elastomere GmbH & Co.KG, and 3M Company. Major players have invested in R&D activities to develop new techniques that aid in decreasing manufacturing costs and produce enhanced products with improved features. Increasing R&D expenditure is a significant trend being observed by the global market in recent years. Therefore, to keep a competitive edge and a expand customer base, the manufacturers have been heavily focusing on innovations and developments.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Polyurethane Elastomers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Polyurethane Elastomers Market Additives Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rise in demand for durable and lightweight Types in the construction, automotive, and electronics industries

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for polyurethane (PU) elastomers with innovative application technologies and advanced characteristics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Adverse effect on environment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hc4x