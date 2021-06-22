New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anesthesia Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097024/?utm_source=GNW

44 billion in 2020 to $12.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.3%. The growth is mainly due to use of anesthesia machines being converted to ventilators to support the patients attacked by COVID-19 and has spiked the demand for the equipment. The market is expected to reach $18.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The anesthesia machines market consists of sales of anesthesia machines.Anesthesia machine is used to give anesthesia to patients which helps them feel no pain at the time of medical surgeries.



The most commonly used anesthesia machine is the continuous-flow anesthetic machine, which provides a steady flow of air containing a regulated supply of gas. Modern anesthesia machines also include monitors and touch-screen displays that provide data on heart rate and oxygen saturation level.



The market covered in this report is segmented by product into mobile anesthesia machines, standalone anesthesia machines; by end user into hospital, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers; by type into continuous anaesthesia machines, intermittent anaesthesia machines, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The risk of contamination because of the use of anesthesia machines during surgical procedures is an important restraint for the anesthesia machines market.This is mainly because the chances of bacterial infections are getting higher with an increasing number of surgeries and use of anesthesia machines.



Many anesthesia machines are often colonized by microorganisms. One such example is an anesthesia machine’s outer region which contains bacterial species that may be transferred from the machine to the anesthetist and then to the patient, resulting in bacterial contamination and infection.



The use of computer-controlled anesthesia machines is an emerging trend in the anesthesia machines market.Computer-controlled anesthesia machines help in reducing the patient’s pain during surgical procedures and also provide features such as alarms to notify if case of an emergency or backup required to switch the defected pipeline or cylinder.



For example, the Dräger Primus anaesthesia workstation provides advanced display and monitoring settings and automatic checkup option, thereby reducing human time and efforts. Similarly, GE Healthcare’s Aisys CS² station manages the oxygen flow, records the consummation data and avoids wastage of fresh gas.



The increasing number of surgeries is a major driver for the anesthesia machines market.This is because anesthetic machines are one of the important equipment used for surgeries to ensure that patients do not feel the pain during surgeries.



With the increasing number of chronic illnesses like cataract, nervous disorders, muscle repair, oral problems and abdominal issues that require surgeries, the use of anesthesia machines has also increased. According to an article published by the British Journal of Anaesthesia, an annual average of 7.9 million procedures (inclusive category), 5.1 million procedures (intermediate category) and 1.5 million procedures (restrictive category) were performed in hospitals in the UK.



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated the anesthesia machines manufacturing market.The anesthesia gas machines fall under class II category of the FDA medical devices regulation.



Most of the Class II devices or machines require approval as per Premarket Notification 510(k) - 21 CFR Part 807 Subpart E.According to this regulation, the manufacturer is not allowed to distribute the devices until it gets an approval letter from the FDA.



Some other regulations and laws include the Medical Device Amendments 1976, and the Good Manufacturing Practices, 1978.The Medical Device Amendments outlines procedures for introduction of new products, labelling for products and manufacturer registration, and the Good Manufacturing Practices includes laws for quality assurance, distribution and manufacturing of devices.



Hence, regulations such as these would keep a check on manufacturers of anesthesia machines.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097024/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________