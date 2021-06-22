Scott Nell, Top San Fernando Valley Residential Realtor, Lists Home of the Late Valerie Franklin, Famed Art Antiquities Dealer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Nell, a top San Fernando Valley residential agent, today announced the listing of the estate of Valerie Franklin, the famed art antiquities dealer, formerly representing Beverly Hills’ Franklin Gallery. The property at 5000 Arundel Drive, on one of Woodland Hills’ most prime streets, offers 6 bedrooms and 8 baths, between its authentic Spanish 5,641 ft (apx) main house and 1,163 ft (apx) guest house. The grounds have numerous garden paths adorned with fountains that run along the sprawling half-acre (apx) site, a large swimming pool and mature redwood and oak trees for privacy.



Scott Nell, listing agent and Team Leader of The Nell Team at Keller Williams, describes the Franklin Gallery estate as, “An enchanting estate, unlike any I have seen in my 15 years in rest estate. Valerie Franklin inherited valuable, historic art collections, some of which she kept in her “great room.” With its towering ceilings, over-sized fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows, the great room is one of this home’s most prominent features, along with its authentic Spanish mosaic tile staircases, terracotta floors, and many other artistic features.”

A philanthropist and art dealer, Valerie was the custodian of some of the most significant art collections in the world, including: African, Oceanic, modern and antique Asian, Latin American and Pre-Colombia works. Her art collector father, Harry A. Franklin, began collecting artifacts in the 1930s from his world travels. His collections were housed at Beverly Hills’ Franklin Gallery where Valerie served as the director and owner. In 1990, Valerie sold a portion of her family’s art collection, which went on record as the largest, single-owner sale of African Art, ever, and the most important sale of primitive art.

Throughout her life, Valerie donated art from her collections to different museums, including the Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College, which received what is considered one of the finest, most comprehensive collections of Melanesian art in the world. Other museums that benefitted from her generosity were: the UCLA Fowler Museum of Cultural History; L.A. County Museum of Natural History; San Diego Museum of Art; and the Denver Museum of Art, to name a few.

“In this home, Ms. Franklin was able to surround herself with the artifacts that she most loved,” states Nell. “I am very honored to be listing the estate of someone who was so prominent in the art world.”

Scott Nell is one of the Top Five realtors/teams at Keller Williams, Encino-Sherman Oaks office, having recently received the distinction as one of the Top Small Teams, nationwide, by Real Trends. Nell was also named a “Rising Star in Real Estate” by the Wall Street Journal. Nell previously listed and sold the historic “Music House” in Hancock Park, formerly owned by the late Grammy Award-winning artist James Ingram, and previously, by the co-founder of the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Nell Team is known for its high-end work, out-of-the-box thinking, and its ability to generate bidding wars and record high sales, well above asking price. One of their specialties is taking a home that had been listed with another agent before, reimagining it, and reintroducing it to the market with fresh prep/staging, creative media and targeted marketing that gets significantly better results than the seller’s prior representation.

The Nell Team brings a production-quality representation to their residential real estate listings, which helps to elevate their value. “I like to think of myself as the producer using high-tech and innovative media to present each home at its very best,” states Nell. “My team brings in 3D-imaging specialists, professional photographers and a videographer, skilled in using a drone to capture unique angles and aspects of the property. I act as the director of this process, structuring the shots to tell the unique story of the home and show it at its absolute best.”

In addition to his real estate practice, Nell is an avid supporter of Mercy Childcare Orphanage in Uganda, Africa, a sustainable village dedicated to caring for at-risk children. Nell collects used cell phones and laptops which are recycled to fund the charity’s operations. He notes, “The sale of one of these devices in Uganda will put a child through school for an entire year -- and so much more.”

