Global nutritional supplements market share to boost at 6.2% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible sources, global nutritional supplements market size was worth USD 310.4 billion in 2020 and is reckoned to register a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% to accumulate USD 472.93 billion over 2021-2027.





Besides, the document is compiled utilizing Porter's Five Force Model, Investment Adoption Model, as well as the PEST Analysis, incorporating both the qualitative as well as quantitative aspects which further anatomize the business sphere for the cognizance of the readers. Along with this, thorough regional bifurcation, in consort with study of competitive dynamics with regards to the business profiles of the companies are also hosted in the report.

Increasing awareness of immunity boosting supplements, consumer attention towards health, hair, skin, and nails, along with launch of new products by companies are propelling the industry growth.

Citing an instance, OZiva launched vegan omega-3 multivitamin in February 2021. Similarly, Avrio Health L.P. introduced nutritional supplement products in blueberry and pomegranate flavors in March 2021, along with Senokot laxative tea that included Senokot Laxative Gummies.

For the unversed, nutritional supplements are used for treating nutritional deficiency as they contain proteins, minerals, vitamins, and other important ingredients. Increasing consciousness for calorie reduction among gym goers and athletes is also expected to augment global nutritional supplements industry outlook.

On the contrary, high price of products, coupled with side-effects due to excess intake of nutritional supplements are likely to arrest the expansion graph of the industry vertical.

Outlining market segmentations

Speaking of the product gamut, worldwide nutritional supplements industry is divided into solid, and hollow. By consumer group, the marketspace is bifurcated into geriatric, pregnant, adults, children, and infants. In terms of formulation of nutritional supplements, the industry consists of capsules, softgels, tablets, liquid, powders, and others. While different sales channels deployed are e-commerce, and brick & mortar.





Elaborating regional spectrum

Expert analysts claim that Asia Pacific led the global nutritional supplement market forecast in the recent past, accredited to growing consumer health awareness. Parallelly, Latin America is poised to grow with the significant growth rate over 2021-2027, on account of increasing discretionary income as well as consumer willingness for nutritional products expenditure.

Global Nutritional Supplements Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)





·Hollow

·Solid

Global Nutritional Supplements Market by Sales Channel (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)





·E-commerce

·Bick and Mortar

Global Nutritional Supplements Market by Formulation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)





·Capsules

·Softgels

·Tablets

·Liquid

·Powders

·Others

Global Nutritional Supplements Market by Consumer Group (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

·Geriatric

Pregnant

Adults

Children

Infants

Global Nutritional Supplements Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)





Europe

·Germany

·France

·Italy

·Spain

·UK

·RoE

North America

·U.S.

·Canada

Asia Pacific

·India

·China

·Australia

·Japan

·South Korea

·RoAPAC

Latin America

·Mexico

·Brazil

ROW

Global Nutritional Supplements Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

·Abbott Laboratories

·Nestlé S.A.

·Amway Corporation

·Nature's Bounty Co.

·Stepan Company

·Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

·ARKOPHARMA Laboratories Co. Ltd.

·American Health

·Herbalife Nutrition

·Pfizer Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Market , by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Nutritional Supplements Market, by Product, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Nutritional Supplements Market, by Consumer Group , 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Nutritional Supplements Market, by Formulation, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Nutritional Supplements Market, by Sales Channel, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Nutritional Supplements Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Nutritional Supplements Market Dynamics

3.1. Nutritional Supplements Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. New product launch

3.1.1.2. Rising awareness for immunity boosting supplements

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. High cost

3.1.2.2. Associated side effects

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Rising awareness for calorie reduction

3.1.3.2. Shift of focus from pharmaceutical to nutraceutical products

Chapter 4. Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Nutritional Supplements Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Nutritional Supplements Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Nutritional Supplements Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Nutritional Supplements Market , Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Sport Nutrition

5.4.2. Fat Burner

Chapter 6. Global Nutritional Supplements Market, by Consumer Group

a. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Nutritional Supplements Market by Consumer Group, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Nutritional Supplements Market Estimates & Forecasts by Consumer Group 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Nutritional Supplements Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Infants

6.3.2. Children

6.3.3. Adults

6.3.4. Pregnant

6.3.5. Geriatric

Chapter 7. Global Nutritional Supplements Market, by Formulation

b. Market Snapshot

7.1. Global Nutritional Supplements Market by Formulation, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.2. Global Nutritional Supplements Market Estimates & Forecasts by Formulation 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.3. Nutritional Supplements Market , Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. Tablets

7.3.2. Capsules

7.3.3. Powder

7.3.4. Softgels

7.3.5. Liquid

7.3.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global Nutritional Supplements Market, by Sales Channel

c. Market Snapshot

8.1. Global Nutritional Supplements Market by Sales Channel, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.2. Global Nutritional Supplements Market Estimates & Forecasts by Sales Channel 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.3. Nutritional Supplements Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.3.1. Bick and Mortar

8.3.2. E-Commerce

Chapter 9. Global Nutritional Supplements Market, Regional Analysis

