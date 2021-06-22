Worldwide Monochloroacetic Acid Industry to 2028 - by Process Type, Product Type, Application and Region

Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Process Type, By Product Type (Dry Powder, Liquid, Pellets, And Others), And By Application (Cellulosics, Agrochemicals, Surfactants, Thioglycolic Acid), And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing use of recycled paper and related products is driving demand for monochloroacetic acid-based product carboxy methyl cellulose (CMC), which is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 1,169.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.4%, Market Trends - Increasing consumption of MCA to manufacture various chemicals



The global monochloroacetic acid market size is expected to reach USD 893.0 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of monochloroacetic acid (MCA) for drugs formulation in pharmaceutical industry, and for formulation of detergents in home care industry are major factors expected to drive market growth.



Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) synthesis process requires large amount of monochloroacetic acid, and CMC is widely used in the food & beverages industry for making products such as alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, powdered drinks, ice-creams, etc. Thus, increasing consumption of CMC is resulting in need for monochloroacetic acid, thereby, driving growth of the market.



Growing concerns about possible side-effects over-use of monochloroacetic acid, and shifting preference for bio-based chemicals over synthetic chemicals among the end-use industry manufacturers, could hamper market growth.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the process type segments, the chlorination segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the product type segments, the dry powder product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global monochloroacetic acid market in 2020.

Among the application segments, the surfactants segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to extensive use of the product as dispersants, emulsifiers, foaming agents, detergents, wetting agents, etc.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, and is expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period, due to rising adoption of monochloroacetic acid for application in agrochemicals, cellulosics, surfactants, thioglycolic acid, etc., and robust growth of product end-use industries.

Europe market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

North America market accounted for moderately high revenue share in the global market in 2020, due to growing consumption of monochloroacetic acid for use in various end-use industries including medical, chemical, and agriculture.

Companies considered and profiled in the market report include AkzoNobel N.V., CABB GmbH, Daicel Corporation, Denak Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, PCC SE, Niacet Corporation, Xuchang Dongfang Chemical Co. Ltd., Shandong Minji Chemical Co. Ltd., and Shiv Chem Industries. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Monochloroacetic Acid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Monochloroacetic Acid Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for Carboxymethylcellulose

4.2.2.2. Growing prospects for agrochemicals

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Harmful effects of Monochloroacetic exposure

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Monochloroacetic Acids By Process Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Process Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Chlorination

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3. Hydrolysis

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Monochloroacetic Acids By Product Type Insights & Trends

6.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Dry Powder

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.3. Liquid

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.4. Pellets

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Monochloroacetic Acids By Application Insights & Trends

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Cellulosics

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

7.3. Agrochemicals

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

7.4. Surfactants

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

7.5. Thioglycolic Acid

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

7.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Monochloroacetic Acid Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. AkzoNobel N.V.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. CABB GmbH

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Daicel Corporation

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Denak Co. Ltd.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. The Dow Chemical Company

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. PCC SE

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Technology Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Niacet Corporation

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Technology Insights

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Xuchang Dongfang Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Technology Insights

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Shandong Minji Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Technology Insights

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Shiv Chem Industries

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Technology Insights

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ffqrse